Video Activity of The 32nd Qingdao Int'l Beer Festival (Laoshan)

Qingdao, China, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 32nd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan) is here! This year, a video activity will be held for global beer lovers to win special gifts! The event falls from 9:00 AM, May 20 to 9:00 AM, Jun. 30 (GMT).

PARTICIPATION METHOD

A 10-second video is required to participate in the event.

The video should clearly show the logos of different beer brands or various products under the same beer brand, with the participant saying the slogan of Qingdao International Beer Festival---"Qingdao Ganbei with the World"--- in a major language in the world (different accents can be used).

The background of the video can be natural features, landmark buildings, culture and tourism activities, family life, working environment, etc. But the video shall not be changed halfway. The video can be shot by one person, or by many people or teams.

Please send the video to the following e-mail address, hisense0520@gmail.com. Please include the participant’s name and the contact information (phone number and address), as well as the quantity and name of beer brands and beer products appeared in the video, (e.g. 4 kinds, Tsingtao beer Augerta, Tsingtao beer classic 1903, Laoshan beer and Qingdao laote puree beer).

ACTIVITY REQUIREMENTS

The participant must be the original author of the video work and have the copyright of the work. The work shall not be edited by postproduction to change its original image. The work shall not be returned and the manuscript shall be kept. Multiple submissions shall be subject to the last submission. Reprinting or plagiarizing others' works will be disqualified after verification.

Video works must meet the requirements of the national laws and regulations. Please do not involve leakage of secrets, do not violate social public order and customs, and shall not infringe upon the legitimate rights of citizens, such as portrait rights, reputation rights, and signature rights. In case of an infringement dispute, the participants shall be responsible for resolving the dispute and bear the corresponding liability for compensation.

The organizer shall, according to the needs of the event, has the right to copy, show and disseminate the collected videos online, as well as the right to compile and use them legally.

ACTIVITY REWARD

The organizer will rank the number of effective beer brands or categories in the submitted video works from more to less after the deadline. The top 100 participants (or teams) will get an "Exclusive Gift of the 32nd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan)", and will be invited to participate in the online or offline activities of the 32nd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan). The top winner, whose video shows the MOST beer brands or products, will get an extra Hisense 55-inch TV!

No registration fee or participation fee will be charged for this activity. The final interpretation right of the activity belongs to the headquarters office of the 32nd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan).

Company Name: Headquarter Office of the 32nd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan)

Contact Person: Vivian Liu

Email: hisense0520@gmail.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1671693146519417

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment