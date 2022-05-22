Electronic Funds Transfer Market Size Worth USD 103.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.9% CAGR – Electronic Funds Transfer Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Electronic Funds Transfer Market finds that rise in the adoption of online banking services, and customers demand for quicker payment settlements, and increasing use of advanced developments in financial services are factors that influencing the growth of Electronic Funds Transfer Market.



The total Global Electronic Funds Transfer Market is estimated to reach USD 103.2 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at a value of USD 61.9 Billion in the year 2021; and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Electronic Funds Transfer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Inter-Bank Transaction, Customer Transaction), by End User (Individual, Enterprises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Online Banking Services

Nowadays, government is motivating propel for online banking services in day-to-day life. Governments in countries across the globe are focusing on digitalization, thus; motivating population by taking several initiates and increasing funding for better developed and secure ways. Thus, mounting adoption of online banking services in day-to-day life along with surging usage of online payment facilities, increasing use of smartphones and availability of advanced services are some of the factors driving the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, ease to use, secure funds transfers by personal identification number (PIN) or the login information used to access the customer's online banking service is building the trust among the customers. Ultimately propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Electronic Funds Transfer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% during the forecast period.

The Electronic Funds Transfer market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 61.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 103.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Electronic Funds Transfer market.



Segmentation of the Global Electronic Funds Transfer Market:

Type Inter-Bank Transaction Customer Transaction

End User Individual Enterprises

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-funds-transfer-market-1501

Restrains:

High Deployment Costs and Increasing Market Competition

When it comes to limitations, cost and security are the major concerns. Cost is an important consideration when selecting advanced technology such as funds transfer, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit cards, and online banking. High-security for these applications is typically expensive. Thus, may act as restrain for market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, presence of several competitors is also one of the factors, which may act as restraint for the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Electronic Funds Transfer Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Electronic Funds Transfer Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of presence of the prominent market players in the region. Additionally, presence of high fundings in R&D and increasing investments from major players as well is further propelling to market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Electronic Funds Transfer Market:

Royal Bank of Canada

Charles Schwab & Co.

Citigroup Inc.

UBS

Morgan Stanley

Bank of America Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs

Julius Baer Group

Credit Suisse Group

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electronic Funds Transfer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Inter-Bank Transaction, Customer Transaction), by End User (Individual, Enterprises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

February 2022: Revolut makes first acquisition in India through money transfer firm Arvog Forex.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Electronic Funds Transfer Market?

How will the Electronic Funds Transfer Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Electronic Funds Transfer Market?

What is the Electronic Funds Transfer market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Electronic Funds Transfer Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Electronic Funds Transfer Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Type

• Inter-Bank Transaction

• Customer Transaction



• End User

• Individual

• Enterprises



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Royal Bank of Canada



• Charles Schwab & Co.



• Citigroup Inc.



• UBS



• Morgan Stanley



• Bank of America Corporation



• JPMorgan Chase & Co.



• Goldman Sachs



• Julius Baer Group



• Credit Suisse Group



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Blog: