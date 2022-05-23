Share Buy-back and TVR

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc – Transaction in own shares and total voting rights

23 May 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (“The Company”)

Transaction in own securities

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announces that on 20 May 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 27,793 B Ordinary Shares of 1p at a price of 90.4p per share, under an existing authority granted by shareholders.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that, following this purchase for cancellation, its capital consists of 17,095,683 B Ordinary Shares of 1p and 8,115,376 Ordinary shares.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 25,211,059 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk