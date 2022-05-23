Appointment of Auditor

23 May 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

Change of Auditor

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc has appointed Hazlewoods LLP (“Hazlewoods”) as its new independent auditor with immediate effect.

The Board has approved the appointment of Hazlewoods as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The re-appointment of Hazlewoods for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company's previous auditor, UHY Hacker Young LLP (“UHY”), has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's Members or Creditors. UHY took the decision to not seek re-appointment at the Company’s last AGM following a change in strategy over the sectors in which it operates.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk