Calibre Scientific Acquires Serviquimia, a Comprehensive Provider of Products and Services for the Laboratory in the Iberian Market

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Serviquimia, a high-quality distributor of consumables, chemicals, lab equipment, and lab furniture, headquartered in Tarragona, Spain. Serviquimia represents Calibre Scientific’s entry into the Iberian market and further enhances Calibre Scientific’s growing distribution platform in Europe.



Founded in 1981, Serviquimia serves customers in the academic, research, petrochemical, environmental, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries, as well as acting as a supplier to regional third-party distributors. In partnership with large multi-national manufacturing partners, Serviquimia’s broad, innovative product portfolio allows it to cater to a variety of customer needs. Serviquimia is positioned as one of the few companies in Spain able to design, assemble, furnish, and equip a laboratory from scratch. The Company also offers a complete range of lab services including pre- and post-sale services, maintenance, repairs, and consulting.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific adds another distinguished company to its growing pan-European distribution platform. “We are pleased to add Serviquimia to the Calibre Scientific family,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “Serviquimia has been a trusted partner for customers in the Iberian market for decades, and has established itself as a go-to partner for manufacturers across the world. In combination with Calibre Scientific, we look forward to further expanding Serviquimia’s product and service offering while strengthening its customer and supplier relationships.”

“Over the past 40 years at Serviquimia, we have always believed that the long-term success of our company, including our valued suppliers and employees, was tied to us delivering the highest-quality service to our customers,” said Daniel Mestre, General Manager of Serviquimia. “Therefore, in choosing a partner to take the company forward, it was important for us to select someone that shared a similar vision, which is why I am delighted to have partnered with Calibre Scientific. Their overall strategy of buying and building each company they acquire, delivering white-glove service to their customers, and their focus on long-term growth aligns perfectly with our approach.”



About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.