Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, Archer Materials, Celsius Resources and Creso Pharma

Sydney, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has become the latest ASX-listed gold producer, producing first gold from Qala Shallows prospect in South Africa, as it embarks upon the development of the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP). Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF), the only ASX-listed company and one of a few players in the world developing qubit processor technology, has been granted an Australian Patent for its 12CQ quantum computing chip technology. Click here

Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) shares rose 5% higher intra-day to 2.1 cents after receiving further positive assays from the ongoing drilling program at its flagship MCB Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is trading higher on signing a non-binding, non-exclusive Heads of Agreement (HoA) with one of Australia’s leading tattoo post-care companies Dr Pickles Pty Ltd, providing a potential pathway into the Australian body care market. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has made sweeping progress across its Western Australian projects, testing a range of targets with a drilling program at the Gordons Project and completing a cultural heritage survey over the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee Project that has cleared the way for drilling. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)’s chairman says the company is “as strong as it has ever been in its history” despite challenges in the global biotech market. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) is poised to begin exploration on the Mt Carmel tenement (EPM 27991) which was granted on May 12, 2022, and is within the gold-rich Drummond Basin of North Queensland. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) is back at the Evergreen Discovery Zone at Browns Reef Project in western New South Wales to prosecute a follow-up diamond drilling campaign. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is expanding its tenement footprint in the Cooper Basin of South Australia's northeast more than 13-fold via an application for 11 new tenements, augmenting its Big Lake Uranium Project (BLU). Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) and Thomson Resources Ltd have executed a variation to amend an earn-in and JV agreement entered into in May last year. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) is trading higher after discovering two extensive zones of highly nickel anomalous ultramafic mineralisation during aircore drilling at the Lake Goongarrie Project in WA. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) will roll out a half-yearly dividend program, following the strong performance of its production assets during the 2021 and 2022 development drilling program as well as increasing energy prices. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is awaiting approval for the first four helium wells at the Galactica/Pegasus prospect and two at the Voyager prospect, with three more well applications to be submitted in the coming weeks. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has intersected high-grade gold and highly anomalous base metal and iron grades, confirming the potential for its Euro Project in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) is rolling out its first Smart Spend Debit Mastercards to customers in aviation, security, automotive and technology sectors, which will generate additional new annualised income streams. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has uncovered high-grade zinc along with copper, lead and silver at depth during step-out drilling at its 100%-owned Gibsons prospect, part of the Halls Peak Project in NSW. Click here

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (ASX:IBG) has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian group Leonhard Nilsen & Sønner (LNS) regarding a possible equity investment in and contractual arrangements for the flagship Citronen Zinc-Lead Project in Greenland. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has welcomed Tony Dominkovich to the team as project manager who will oversee the development of the Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP) in WA. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has reached the target depth for the start of drilling into the priority Mississippian units with resource expansion drilling at Long Canyon No. 2 well within the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) is set to hand over its operational duties for the Wilki Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province to farm-in partner and ASX 200-lister Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM). Click here

Discovery Alaska Ltd (ASX:DAF) has demonstrated further evidence of the lithium potential of Coal Creek prospect at the Chultina Project in Alaska with confirmation from a handheld SciAps Z-901 laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analyser. Click here

