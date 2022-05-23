Changes in the Audit Committee of AS Harju Elekter

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided on May 20th, 2022, to appoint Risto Vahimets as the new member of the Audit Committee and Andres Toome as the chairman of the Audit Committee.



The Audit Committee will continue with three members: Andres Toome (chairman), Triinu Tombak and Risto Vahimets.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with more than 50 years of experience, whose main activity is the development and production of electrical and automation equipment. Part of the technical solutions of Harju Elekter are aimed at the renewable energy sector, offering complete plans for solar power plants, electric vehicle charging stations, and other related solutions. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 900 employees, and the Group’s revenue for Q1 2022 was 37,3 million euros. The shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Board

+372 674 7400

Prepared by:

Ursula Joon

Lawyer

+372 674 7413





