Ensurge Micropower Files for Multiple Patents for its Solid State Lithium Microbattery Technology

Technology is first of its kind for powering the 1-100 milliampere-hour

class of connected consumer, health and IoT sensor devices

Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), today announced it has filed several provisional patent applications for its solid-state lithium battery technology. The proprietary technology is the first of its kind that will enable 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) rechargeable microbattery products with the energy density, customizable form factors, charging speed and high-volume manufacturability to power a new generation of connected devices.

“Ensurge’s patent filings represent innovations developed over the past two years by our cross-functional teams as they addressed some of the microbattery industry’s most difficult engineering and manufacturing challenges including dense cell architecture, ultrathin packaging, and assembly integration,” said Arvind Kamath, vice president of technology and engineering at Ensurge. “Our innovations are based on a novel microbattery architecture that enables best-in-class volumetric energy density and performance with several benefits afforded by the solid-state lithium chemistry. With these patent applications, Ensurge formalizes its technological leadership as it continues to energize innovation in digital health, sports/fitness, and the Internet of Things.”

Ensurge’s provisional patent applications support the company’s four pillars of microbattery innovation: an ultrathin 10µm steel substrate; semiconductor concepts applied to stacking and packaging; anodeless solid-state lithium chemistry; and the use of an existing and proven roll-to-roll manufacturing facility. The applications cover:

Core inventions and manufacturing processes that integrate battery fabrication, packaging, stacking and materials innovation to realize best-in-class Volumetric Energy Density (VED) and performance for mAh-class (1-100 mAh) solid-state lithium batteries.

Package architectures that enable robust hermetic sealing of the battery, improving reliability and cycle life without sacrificing battery performance or VED.

Atomic-scale interface and layer engineering to enable fast charge/discharge and long cycle life while improving battery manufacturability.

