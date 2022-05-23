Wireless Charging Market Report [2022-2029] | Global Size, Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless charging market size is estimated to substantially increase in the upcoming years owing to growing demand for portable devices. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Wireless Charging Market Analysis, 2022-2029".

The need for wirelessly charging solutions has increased over time as demand for the product has steadily grown. A charging station, an energy source, and a receiver that receives the energy and charges the battery are all included in these wireless charging systems.

Industry Development:

April 2020: In OnePlus eight series, OnePlus Technology Co., Ltd. announced the launch of Warp Charge 30 wireless charging architecture. The organization designed a wireless charging design that provides the smartphone and wireless charger to communicate in real time.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wireless-charging-market-105183





Wireless Charging Market Overview:

Forecast Year: 2029

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: 2018-2020

Drivers & Restraints

Government Support to Electric Vehicles to Augment Sales

Electric Vehicles (EVs) have grown in popularity over the years as a result of their low fuel consumption and high efficiency. Additionally, governments around the world are demonstrating great support for the adoption of electric vehicles. As a result, wireless charging market growth is anticipated to be driven by the adoption of electric vehicles.

Furthermore, the product will benefit from the increased popularity of wireless technology in the consumer electronics industry. Wireless solutions' capacity to power numerous devices is expected to drive market expansion.

Multiple Disruption in Production to Decline Sales Amid Pandemic

The wireless charging industry has seen a severe loss as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the frequent interruption of the supply chain as a result of the lockdown constraints, manufacturing and sales volume dropped. The lifting of lockdown norms in numerous regions is likely to allow production facilities in these areas to resume operations in order to manufacture the product. Following the normalization of the situation, the product is likely to see significant growth due to increase in the electronic device usage.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Technology, the market is divided into inductive, capacitive, magnetic, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, aerospace and defense, and others.

Based on geography, the wireless charging market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report offers an insight into the profitability, entire structure, and scale. It also studies the drivers and restraints and considers all the potential threats to the market. The critical analysis of marketplace sections, prediction analysis, and expert insights are strategically included in the report. A wide spectrum of data, including regional analysis, market segmentation, industry developments, and key players, are included in the research conducted by market experts.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wireless-charging-market-105183





Regional Insights

Favorable Government Policies in Asia Pacific to Generate Growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest wireless charging market share in the foreseeable future. This is because of the favorable government policies and encouragement towards alternative fuel vehicles. Moreover, the government authority in the region is also making efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Europe is projected to showcase substantial growth in the forthcoming years. This is because of the carbon emission regulations imposed in the region. For example, the European Union has imposed an enactment to reduce at least 40% carbon emissions by 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Expanding Distribution Capacities to Facilitate Growth

The market landscape of wireless technology is highly competitive with the presence of multiple prominent manufacturers globally. Several of these manufacturers are multinational companies and have production and sales rights in various regions. In addition to this, heavy investment by the prominent players in research and development has induced a strong dose of innovation in the market and is increasing product launches. The companies are also focused on partnerships with domestic players to expand their footprint across developing countries.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Wireless Charging Market Research Report:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wireless-charging-market-105183





Major Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Global Statistics — Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global Wireless Charging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis — By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

……………

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis — Major Players

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Wireless Charging Market Size Overview

12.2 Products & Services

12.3 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Recent developments

12.5 Major Investments

12.6 Regional Market Size and Demand

13. Strategic Recommendations

TOC Continued……………….

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245