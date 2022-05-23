Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 23 May 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 16 May to 20 May 2022:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 812,836 116,108,973 16 May 2022 18,915 154.07 2,914,312 17 May 2022 20,138 157.16 3,164,906 18 May 2022 18,620 155.84 2,901,828 19 May 2022 21,860 153.01 3,344,733 20 May 2022 12,765 147.14 1,878,201 Total, 16 May-20 May 2022 92,298 14,203,980 Bought from CAF, 20 May 2022* 5,697 147.14 838,238 Bought from CWO, 20 May 2022* 2,637 147.14 388,000 Accumulated under the programme 913,468 132,765,430

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 16 May–20 May 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,359,530 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.46% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

