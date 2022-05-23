The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|5,463,213
|349.83
|1,911,218,020
|16 May 2022
|75,251
|364.96
|27,463,612
|17 May 2022
|25,000
|375.55
|9,388,865
|18 May 2022
|20,000
|381.64
|7,632,768
|19 May 2022
|25,322
|372.94
|9,443,597
|20 May 2022
|24,000
|380.20
|9,124,841
|Accumulated under the programme
|5,632,786
|350.50
|1,974,271,703
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,664,081 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.76% of the share capital.
As of 17 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,497,779 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
