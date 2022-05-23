Freight Railcar Parts Market to hit USD 15 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The freight railcar parts market is expected to surpass USD 15 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The rising railway transportation of goods globally is fueling the industry growth.

Changing government policies & regulations pertaining to emission standards and climate change goals will also impact the railcar parts manufacturing process in the near term. Automation combined with condition monitoring and re-manufacturing of digital services reduce the scrap rate, increasing energy efficiency & environmental benefits. Moreover, several regulations have been declared by the regulatory bodies such as ASTM that govern the testing methods, VOC content, and production procedures of railcar parts.

Aftermarket segment will dominate the global freight railcar parts market by 2030 and is poised to observe over 5% gains through 2030. The rising need for maintenance, repair & refurbishment to enhance the goods transport experience and safety in freight trains will surge product demand. In addition, rising concerns regarding safety & comfort coupled with technological advancements to enhance the train travel experience will propel the sector.

The Europe freight railcar parts market is set to witness above 3.5% CAGR through 2030. Development in the Europe railway industry can be attributed to the increasing use of freight rail transportation. Additionally, the growing number of old cars and potentially out-of-compliance oil tanker cars will require replacement even during the down cycle. For instance, in 2020, UK rail operator, Freightliner has taken the order of 230 new FFA-G designated wagons. It will improve the company intermodal fleet.

Key freight railcar parts market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to improve their market presence and product portfolio in the emerging markets. These businesses will be united into company North American business both from a commercial and manufacturing perspective.

Some major findings of the freight railcar parts market report include:

The tank cars segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the Middle East region credited to the rising need for new tank railcars for the transportation of sulfur &d phosphoric acid, thus augmenting the freight railcar parts market.

Boxcars play an important role in shipping all sorts of freight from paper to canned goods to appliances. Common products shipped in boxcars include forest products, paper, pulp, automotive parts, newsprint, rolled paper, building materials, metal products, consumer products, manufactured goods, and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the overall global railcar delivery due to severe social distancing regulations and lockdown imposed by various governments worldwide. Furthermore, the average shutdown duration of a railcar & its parts production facility across the world was 20 - 30 working days.

Latin America is another region that will become a potential market for freight railcar parts industry in the coming years. The market is also witnessing the increasing development of new rail lines to improve logistics costs.



