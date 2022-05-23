Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 May to Friday 20 May:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)63,234 1,264,028,649
16 May 202237019,258.05007,125,479
17 May 202230020,234.87006,070,461
18 May 202233020,304.03006,700,330
19 May 202240019,234.50007,693,800
20 May 202230020,252.03006,075,609
Total 16-20 May 20221,700 33,665,678
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 20 May 2022*2,80219,803.340255,488,959
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)9,033 178,646,388
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)67,736 1,353,183,286
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)338,822 7,193,226,398
16 May 20221,48119,699.660029,175,196
17 May 20221,20120,665.000024,818,665
18 May 20221,32120,669.550027,304,476
19 May 20221,60219,453.060031,163,802
20 May 20221,20120,385.750024,483,286
Total 16-20 May 20226,806 136,945,425
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 20 May 2022*9,46720,121.2790190,488,148
Bought from the Foundation 20 May 2022*2,22920,121.279044,850,331
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)36,632 740,142,616
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)357,324 7,565,510,302

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 169,683 A shares and 775,493 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.88% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 May 2022

