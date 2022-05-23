English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 May to Friday 20 May:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 63,234 1,264,028,649 16 May 2022 370 19,258.0500 7,125,479 17 May 2022 300 20,234.8700 6,070,461 18 May 2022 330 20,304.0300 6,700,330 19 May 2022 400 19,234.5000 7,693,800 20 May 2022 300 20,252.0300 6,075,609 Total 16-20 May 2022 1,700 33,665,678 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 20 May 2022* 2,802 19,803.3402 55,488,959 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 9,033 178,646,388 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 67,736 1,353,183,286 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 338,822 7,193,226,398 16 May 2022 1,481 19,699.6600 29,175,196 17 May 2022 1,201 20,665.0000 24,818,665 18 May 2022 1,321 20,669.5500 27,304,476 19 May 2022 1,602 19,453.0600 31,163,802 20 May 2022 1,201 20,385.7500 24,483,286 Total 16-20 May 2022 6,806 136,945,425 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 20 May 2022* 9,467 20,121.2790 190,488,148 Bought from the Foundation 20 May 2022* 2,229 20,121.2790 44,850,331 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 36,632 740,142,616 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 357,324 7,565,510,302

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 169,683 A shares and 775,493 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.88% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 May 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

