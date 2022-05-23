Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 May to Friday 20 May:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|63,234
|1,264,028,649
|16 May 2022
|370
|19,258.0500
|7,125,479
|17 May 2022
|300
|20,234.8700
|6,070,461
|18 May 2022
|330
|20,304.0300
|6,700,330
|19 May 2022
|400
|19,234.5000
|7,693,800
|20 May 2022
|300
|20,252.0300
|6,075,609
|Total 16-20 May 2022
|1,700
|33,665,678
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 20 May 2022*
|2,802
|19,803.3402
|55,488,959
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|9,033
|178,646,388
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|67,736
|1,353,183,286
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|338,822
|7,193,226,398
|16 May 2022
|1,481
|19,699.6600
|29,175,196
|17 May 2022
|1,201
|20,665.0000
|24,818,665
|18 May 2022
|1,321
|20,669.5500
|27,304,476
|19 May 2022
|1,602
|19,453.0600
|31,163,802
|20 May 2022
|1,201
|20,385.7500
|24,483,286
|Total 16-20 May 2022
|6,806
|136,945,425
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 20 May 2022*
|9,467
|20,121.2790
|190,488,148
|Bought from the Foundation 20 May 2022*
|2,229
|20,121.2790
|44,850,331
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|36,632
|740,142,616
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|357,324
|7,565,510,302
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 169,683 A shares and 775,493 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.88% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 May 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
