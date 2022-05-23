BW Ideol signs an agreement with EDF Renewables & Maple Power for the upcoming floating wind tender in the Mediterranean Sea

BW Ideol announces today that it has signed an agreement with the consortium made of EDF Renouvelables, a subsidiary of the EDF group, and Maple Power, a joint venture between CPP Investments and Enbridge Inc., to cooperate on the design of floating foundations for the AO6 floating offshore wind tender.

This call for tender relates to two sites with a capacity of 250 MW each. Combined, these two projects should produce the equivalent of the domestic electricity consumption of approximately one million inhabitants. The candidates submitted their pre-selection file on May 23.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, said: "This second technological collaboration with the teams of EDF Renouvelables and Maple Power - after an initial cooperation within the framework of the Bretagne Sud call for tenders (AO5) – attests to the complementarity of our respective teams and the excellent collaboration between them. BW Ideol is therefore ready, once the pre-selection of tenderers announced, to work alongside its partners in order to submit the best possible offer. »

This call for tenders was launched by French Prime Minister Jean Castex on March 14, a month after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a target of 40 GW of offshore wind power by 2050.

For further information, please contact:

Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08, ir@bw-ideol.com

About BW Ideol : BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.S.'s Damping Pool ® patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline including 1GW under development in Scotland and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act