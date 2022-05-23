New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offshore Wind Power Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280208/?utm_source=GNW



Cost Reduction in the Offshore Wind Set-Up is Helping in Market Growth



The importance of cost reduction cannot be overstated. Wind turbines and installation account for over one-third of offshore wind project lifetime costs, while OPEX accounts for approximately 30%. Offshore wind LCOE has fallen well below what industry experts could have projected due to improving manufacturing, installation, and O&M efficiency, as well as growing turbine size and economies of scale. Over the previous five years, cost reduction options for offshore wind have been grossly overestimated. Fixed-bottom offshore LCOE is expected to drop from 35 to 49 percent between 2035 and 2050, according to experts polled, while floating offshore wind is expected to drop from 17 to 40 percent between 2035 and 2050. Innovation in turbine technology, as well as improvements in cost of capital, project design life, total capacity factors, and OPEX optimization, will drive this reduction.



Norway Has Announced Plans to Significantly Increase Offshore Wind Energy Output by 2040



Norway has announced plans to significantly increase offshore wind energy output by 2040, with the goal of transforming the country from an oil and gas exporter to a renewable energy producer. The administration, which has been chastised by environmentalists for continuing to assist the oil and gas industry, has set a goal of developing 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power by 2040. Following substantial demand from energy companies, Norway has designated two locations in the North Sea to accommodate up to 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of floating and bottom-fixed wind turbine capacity. Equinor, Shell, British Petroleum (BP), Denmark’s Orsted, and Italy’s Eni are among the utilities, oil and gas businesses, and engineering firms that have lined up to develop offshore power projects in Norway.



Segments Covered in this report



Market Segment by

• Market Value (USD Billion)

• Market Cumulative Installations (GW)



Market Segment by Location

• Shallow Water Installation

• Transitional Water Installation

• Deep Water Installation



Market Segment by Technology

• Horizontal-Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs)

• Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT)

• Diffuser-Augmented Wind Turbine (DAWT)

• Vortex Bladeless Technology

• Other Technology



Market Segment by Components

• Turbines

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Substructure

• Other Components



Market Segment by Type

• Floating

• Bottom Fixed



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



Americas

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Denmark

• Belgium

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Taiwan

• Vietnam

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Offshore Wind Power Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• ABB Ltd.

• DEME Group

• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd

• Envision

• General Electric Company

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited

• Nexans SA

• Nordex SE

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co.

• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

• Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd

• Vestas Wind Systems A/S

• Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd



Overall world revenue for Offshore Wind Power Market will surpass US$35.99 billion in 2022. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032.



