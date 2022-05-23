New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280209/?utm_source=GNW



The Carbon Capture and Storage Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Carbon Capture is the Sole Large-Scale Alternative for Reducing Emissions at a Cheap Cost



Carbon capture is the only large-scale option for decreasing emissions at a low cost while preserving the value of fossil fuel sources and existing infrastructures in both the electricity and industrial sectors. Hundreds of large-scale CCUS projects would need to be deployed globally over the next few decades to make a major contribution to CO2 reduction, necessitating a coordinated and determined effort from business and politicians. While substantial research and development are being conducted to identify novel techniques for turning CO2 into valuable molecules, the bulk of these potential uses is presently being explored on a laboratory or pilot scale. Carbon dioxide of high purity is primarily utilised in the electronics sector, medical research and clinical diagnostics, as a calibration gas for carbon dioxide lasers, testing devices, and other specific mixed gases, and as a regulator in polyethylene polymerization.



Low-Carbon Future Requires Making use of all Available Tools to Reduce Emissions from the Fossil-Fuelled Power Fleet



Policymakers must address emissions from both current and new coal-fired power facilities in order to reach climate commitments. Despite current government measures that would lower CO2 emissions from the existing coal-fired fleet by about 40%, annual emissions would still surpass 6 GtCO2 in 2040. Significant increases of coal-fired capacity were still in the works at the beginning of 2020, highlighting the problems ahead. To reach long-term climate objectives without installing large-scale carbon capture, utilisation, and storage technologies in the power sector, coal-fired power production must be phased out, followed by gas-fired power generation, with significant early retirements and the danger of stranded assets.



What are these Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the carbon capture and storage market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the carbon capture and storage market?

• How will each carbon capture and storage submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each carbon capture and storage submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading carbon capture and storage markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the carbon capture and storage projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032?

• What are the implication of carbon capture and storage projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the carbon capture and storage market?

• Where is the carbon capture and storage market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the carbon capture and storage market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 538-page report provides 314 tables and 305 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your



competitors

This report tells you TODAY how the carbon capture and storage market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising carbon capture and storage prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in this report



By Type

• CCS Technology

• CCS Services



By Application

• Power Generation

• Industrial Sector

• Transport Sector

• Construction Sector

• Other Applications



By Technology

• Industrial Separation Capture Technology

• Inherent Separation Technology

• OXY-Fuel Combustion Capture Technology

• Post-Combustion Capture Technology

• Pre-Combustion Capture Technology

• Other Technologies



By Service

• Carbon Capture Transportation Services

• Carbon Capture Services

• Carbon Storage Services

• Other Services



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• The Netherlands

• Norway

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Carbon Capture and Storage Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Air Liquide S.A.,

• Aker Solutions ASA

• Baker Hughes Company

• Carbon Cycle Limited

• Dakota Gasification Company

• Empower Materials, Inc.

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• General Electric Corporation

• Halliburton Company

• Integrated Carbon Sequestration Pty Ltd.

• Japan CCS Co., Ltd

• Joule Unlimited, Inc.

• LanzaTech Inc.

• Linde AG.

• Liquid Light, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• NRG Energy, Inc.

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• Shell plc

• Schlumberger Limited.

• Siemens Energy AG

• Skyonic Corporation

• Solidia Technologies, Inc.

• Sulzer Ltd.



Overall world revenue for Carbon Capture and Storage Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,891.2 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Carbon Capture and Storage Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 538-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Carbon Capture and Storage Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for type, application, technology, service each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Carbon Capture and Storage Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 25 of the major companies involved in the Carbon Capture and Storage Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280209/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________