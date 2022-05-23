Global Organic Dairy Products Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth of USD 42.75 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global organic dairy products market is expected to grow from USD 19.65 billion in 2019 to USD 42.75 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific has the potential to show higher growth in organic dairy products market. It is due to an increased awareness regarding health benefits and organic products. Rise in the prevalence of health-related diseases due to obesity is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Key players in the global organic dairy products market are Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Straus Family Creamery, BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Danone, Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Stonyfield Farm Inc., Safeway Inc and Unilever Group. Key players are focusing more on the acquisition and joint ventures as their key strategies. It is due to remain competitive and increase the market share across the globe. Key players are emphasizing on technological advancements and product launch in order to spread distribution channels across the region.

The type segment includes organic cheese, organic yoghurt, organic milk, organic butter, organic paneer and organic probiotics. Organic milk segment has the highest growth in the organic dairy products market. Organic milk does not contain pesticides and antibiotics. Healthy cows leads to more organic milk having higher nutrient. It is beneficial in avoiding chemical contamination. Organic milk also contains antioxidants as well as omega-3 fatty acids. The distribution channel includes direct sales, online/e-retailing, organic speciality stores, grocery stores, discount stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets. Supermarkets has the largest share in the growth of the organic dairy products market. Organic products are supplied by the distribution centres, which increases the economies of scale. Supermarkets buy goods from manufacturers at lower prices, and then the organic products are sold at relatively low prices.

The organic dairy products market is driven by innovative organic dairy products such as flavoured organic drinks as well as energy-based drinks. The market is expected to show significant growth due to a rise in health awareness along with animal welfare, environmental protection and food safety. A surge in the initiatives taken by the government, enhanced standard of living and increased purchasing power of consumers are contributing to the growth of organic dairy products market.

The global organic dairy products market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

