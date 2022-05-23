Metagenomic Sequencing Market Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2027 - NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Product & Services, Workflow, Technology, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metagenomic sequencing market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in the metagenomic sequencing market is mainly driven by continuous technological innovations in NGS platforms, increasing initiatives and funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, declining costs of genome sequencing, and the significant applications of metagenomics in various fields.



Based on technology, the metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomic sequencing, whole-genome sequencing & de novo assembly, and metatranscriptomics. The shotgun metagenomic sequencing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its advantages over other techniques, the growing adoption of shotgun metagenomic sequencing among researchers and healthcare professionals, and the increasing number of metagenomic sequencing-based research activities.



Based on workflow, the market has been segmented into sample processing & library preparation, sequencing, and data processing & analysis. The sample processing & library preparation segment accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of metagenome sequencing research projects being conducted, the availability of technologically advanced and robust sample processing and library preparation assay kits, and the demand for efficient library preparation products.



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing financial support from public as well as private agencies, the increasing number of NGS-based research projects, increasing awareness about precision medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



North America accounted for the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market in 2021. Factors such as the increasing applications of metagenomics in diagnostics and genomics research, the availability of research funding, and the development of NGS data analysis solutions are driving the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market in North America.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Product & Service, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2021

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

Metagenomic Sequencing Market Share, by Technology, 2021

Geographical Snapshot of the Metagenomic Sequencing Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Metagenomic Sequencing Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Technology & Country (2021)

4.3 Metagenomic Sequencing Market Share for Industrial Applications, by Type, 2021



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Continuous Technological Innovations in NGS Platforms

5.2.1.2 Initiatives and Funding from Government & Private Bodies for Large-Scale Sequencing Projects

5.2.1.3 Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing

5.2.1.4 Significant Applications of Metagenomics in Various Fields

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 End-User Budget Constraints in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges Associated with Metagenomic NGS

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Metagenomic Sequencing Market

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Top 10 Granted Patent Owners in the Last 20 Years

5.7.2 Top 10 Players with the Highest No. of Patent Applications

5.7.3 List of Recent Patents

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.11 Ranges/Scenarios

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.14 Key Conferences & Events, 2022

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria





6 Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.2.1 Rising Adoption of Metagenomic Sequencing is Driving the Use of Reagents & Consumables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Launch of Advanced NGS Platforms Will Support the Growth of this Segment

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Time and Cost-Effectiveness of Outsourcing NGS Projects Has Driven the Demand for Services

6.5 Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

6.5.1 Limited Technical Knowledge of Advanced Analysis Solutions Among End-users to Hamper Market Growth



7 Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Workflow

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sample Processing & Library Preparation

7.2.1 Availability of Technologically Advanced Sample Processing and Library Preparation Assay Kits is Driving Market Growth

7.3.1 Sanger Sequencing Has Been Supplanted by NGS Due to Its Advantages and Rapidity

7.4 Data Processing & Analysis

7.4.1 Need for Skilled Personnel to Operate Data Processing and Analytics Tools Has Slowed Market Growth



8 Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 16S RRNA Sequencing

8.2.1 16S RRNA Sequencing is a Cost-Effective Technique for the Identification of Bacterial Strains

8.3 Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

8.3.1 Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing Segment to Witness the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

8.4 Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

8.4.1 WGS Helps Generate Accurate Reference Genomes for Microbial Identification

8.5 Metatranscriptomics

8.5.1 Metatranscriptomics Helps in the Understanding of the Active Functional Profile of a Microbial Community



9 Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drug Discovery

9.2.1 Drug Discovery Accounts for the Largest Share of the Metagenomic Sequencing Market

9.3 Clinical Diagnostics

9.3.1 Advantages of Metagenomic NGS Have Enabled Wide Applications in Diagnostics

9.4 Soil Microbiome Applications

9.4.1 North America Shows High Demand for Metagenomic Sequencing in Soil Microbiome Applications

9.5 Industrial Applications

9.5.1 Energy

9.5.1.1 Declining Fossil Fuel Reserves and Growing Energy Needs Will Drive Market Growth

9.5.2 Bioremediation

9.5.2.1 Need to Monitor Pollutant Impact and Contamination Will Provide Opportunities for Metagenomic Sequencing in Bioremediation

9.5.3 Other Industrial Applications

9.6 Ecological & Environmental Applications

9.6.1 Metagenomic Sequencing Can Help Identify Invasive and Endangered Species

9.7 Veterinary Applications

9.7.1 Demand for Rapid and Accurate Pathogen Diagnosis is Supporting the Demand for Sequencing



10 Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

BGI Group

Brooks Automation

Computomics

Cosmosid

Dnastar

Eurofins Scientific

Genexa

Idbydna

Illumina

Intact Genomics

Integragen

Metagenomi

Microsynth

Novogene

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California

Perkinelmer

Psomagen

Qiagen N.V.

Singene

Tecan Trading

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Varigen Biosciences

Veritas Genetics

Zymo Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe3vkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment