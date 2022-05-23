New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280210/?utm_source=GNW



The Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Increasing Demand for ISR Technologies from Fast Growing Aviation Industry



The rising aviation industry followed by increasing terrorist activities around the globe is expected to open potential opportunities for air & missile defence systems over the coming years. Major economies across the globe are renewing their military fleet in order to keep up with the pace with which modern warfare is changing. These economies are spending towards procurement of advanced military aircraft, which will act as a driving factor for the market. Apart from purchasing of new aircraft several economies are focusing on upgrading their aging fleet. These upgrades are majorly focused on enhancing the communication and navigation systems of the aircraft.



The Military UAV Industry is Expanding



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, have been a regular feature in military applications, especially surveillance, for some time, and the range of defence applications continues to grow as technology develops. The pace of development of drones continues to increase, driven by geopolitical factors such as the rise of China. The development of drone technology is strategic in its continuing struggle to assert itself as a regional hegemonic power. Accounting for more than 70% of the global drone market, the government segment, comprising of military and law enforcement agencies, was the key demand generator for drones in 2020. Primarily used to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities, military UAVs are currently being developed for a wide range of uses such as electronic attack (EA), strike missions, suppression/destruction of enemy air defences (SEAD), network nodes, communication relays, and combat search and rescue (CSAR).



Segments Covered in this report



By End User

• Defense

• Homeland Security



By Solution

• System

• Software

• Service



By Application

• Search and Rescue Operations

• Border and Maritime Patrol

• Target Acquisition and Tracking

• Critical Infrastructure Protection

• Tactical Support

• Others (Disaster Relief, Launch and Recovery, Internal Defense, Force Protection, Police and Homeland Security Missions)



By Platform

• Military Aircraft

• Military Helicopters

• Unmanned Systems

• Other Platform



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AeroVironment

• Airbus Group SE

• BAE Systems Plc

• Elbit Systems

• General Dynamics Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Leonardo SpA

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Textron Inc

• Thales Group SA

• The Boeing Company



Overall world revenue for Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$20,113 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



