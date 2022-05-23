New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Service Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280212/?utm_source=GNW



The Drone Services Market Report 2022-2032:



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are One of the Fastest-Growing Technology with a Wide Range of Applications



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are a rapidly emerging technology with several applications, but they may also be harmful. Multiple incidents utilising unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have lately occurred, with UAVs intruding on public privacy and jeopardising the security of critical infrastructure, including several nuclear power reactors in France. The threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to nuclear site security is serious, and this research focuses on it. The purpose of this paper is to offer an overview of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, categorization, applications, and hazards. provide a number of examples of recent security incidents with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in France, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates Furthermore, potential nuclear facility dangers are evaluated, as are mitigation options.



The Majority of Farmers and Agriculture Corporations that Use Drones are Big-Ag-Owned Farms



The United Nations predicts that the world’s population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, resulting in a 69 per cent rise in agricultural consumption. And, considering that the vast majority of farmers and agricultural firms who deploy drones are big-ag-owned farms with thousands of acres under supervision, the potential for drone expansion in agriculture is huge. Drones are commonly used in agriculture for crop and animal monitoring, irrigation control, and fertilisation. Drones, according to DroneFly, can spray fertiliser 40 to 60 times quicker than people.



Segments Covered in this report



Market Segment by Solution

• End-to-End Solution

• Point Solution



Market Segment by Type

• Platform Service

• Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO)

• Simulation & Training



Market Segment by Application

• Inspection & Monitoring

• Mapping & Surveying

• Spraying & Seeding

• Filming & Photography

• Transport & Delivery



Market Segment by Industry

• Defense & Law Enforcement

• Media & Entertainment

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Consumer Industry

• Agriculture

• Other Industry



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Drone Services Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• ABJ Drones

• Aerodyne Group

• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

• Airobotics

• Airpix

• Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

• Delta Drone

• DroneDeploy

• GarudaUAV

• Landpoint

• Phoenix LiDAR Systems

• PrecisionHawk

• Sensefly Ltd

• Sharper Shape

• Sitemark

• Sky Futures

• Skylark Drones

• SkyX

• Terra Drone Corporation

• Zipline



