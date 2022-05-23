Global Extended Reach Drilling Market Report 2022-2027: Expanding Drilling Activities in Remote Areas in the Fragile Environment is Aiding Market Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Type (Shallow, Intermediate, Deep, and Ultradeep), By Well Type (3D Wells, Deviated Wells, Others), By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global extended reach drilling market is expected to grow at a significant rate with market growth attributed to the advancements in technology and increasing demand for oil and gas in various end-user industries.

Developments in multiple tools and technologies related to drilling for enhancing the efficiency of the procedures and increasing oil production are also fueling the growth of the global extended reach drilling market.

Besides, expanding drilling activities in remote areas in the fragile environment is also aiding the growth of the global extended reach drilling market.

Rising global demand for oil and gas on account of growing industrialization activities and growing applications of technologies like rotary steerable systems and friction reduction tools, among others, are propelling the growth of the global extended reach oil drilling market. Moreover, the expansion of various industries such as automotive, construction, and other manufacturing units and increasing demand for oil excavation are contributing to the market growth.

The use of advanced tools and technologies for increasing oil production capacity while eliminating oil loss is also positively influencing the growth of the global extended reach oil drilling market. Moreover, increasing investments from government authorities and the private sector and the development of innovative tools are supporting the growth of the global extended reach oil drilling market.



The shallow type segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global extended reach drilling market due to the increasing number of oil excavation projects around the world. Based on well type, the market is sub-segmented into 3D wells, deviated wells, and others. Deviated wells are expected to dominate the global extended reach drilling market due to increasing dependency on extended reach drilling processes.



Major players operating in the global extended reach drilling market are China Oilfield Services Limited, HXR Drilling services, K&M Technology Group, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International, Mubadala Petroleum Ltd..

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global extended reach drilling market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global extended reach drilling market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global extended reach drilling market based on type, well type, technology, appliaction, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global extended reach drilling market

To identify drivers and challenges for global extended reach drilling market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global extended reach drilling market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global extended reach drilling market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global extended reach drilling market

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global extended reach drilling market

Report Scope:

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Type:

Shallow

Intermediate

Deep

Ultradeep

Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Well Type:

3D Wells

Deviated Wells

Others

Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Technology:

Rotary Steerable Systems

Measurement-While-Drilling

Logging-While-Drilling

Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Extended Reach Drilling Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

