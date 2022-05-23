Sake Market to Hit USD 10.47 Billion by 2026 | Development of Sake-Infused Products Can Offer Growth Opportunities to the Global Market

Pune India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sake market is likely to derive growth form the increasing number of export activities for the product across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Sake Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo), Age Group (20-40 Years Old, 40-60 Years Old, and Above 60 Years Old), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026,” the USD 7.35 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.47 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.84% in the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Sake Market:



Takara Holdings Inc.

Ozeki Sake

Asahishuzo CO., Ltd.

Tatsuuma-Honke Brewing Co. Ltd.

Gekkeikan Sake Co., Ltd

Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd.

Sun Masamune Pty Limited

KANPAI London Craft Sake

Blue Current Brewery

Aramasa Shuzo Co.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2018 USD 7.35 Billion Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 10.47 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.84 % 2018-2026 Base Year 2018 Historic Years 2015 - 2017 Forecast Years 2019 - 2026 Segments Covered By Type, By Age Group, By Regional \ Country Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Takara Holdings Inc., Ozeki Sake, Asahishuzo CO., Ltd., Tatsuuma-Honke Brewing Co. Ltd., Gekkeikan Sake Co., Ltd, Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., Ltd., Sun Masamune Pty Limited , KANPAI London Craft Sake , Blue Current Brewery, Aramasa Shuzo Co. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Is a Japanese alcoholic beverage that is developed through the fermentation of rice for a long time?

The starches in the drink are firstly converted into sugar, which later turns into alcohol. The drink contains a moderate percentage of alcohol and is consumed mostly for relaxation and other purposes. The global demand for sake is increasing by the years. The popularity gained by this drink has resulted from a variety of factors such as the taste, product variations, and content of the beverage. The product which was already popularity in Japan, is witnessing a huge demand from around the world. The demand for sake and excellent trading activities associated with beverages across the world, will contribute to a high adoption of the product in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global sake market. It includes insights into the latest industry trends and products that are currently witnessing the highest adoption. Several varieties of products are studied closely and the product that have witnessed the highest demand has been labelled on a regional basis. In addition to the leading product types, the report segments the global sake market based on age group and regional demographics.

North America is Set to Witness a High Growth Rate

Although sake is manufactured in Japan, the popularity of the drink has gown down in recent years. Resulting from the decreasing adoption, Asia Pacific will witness a declining trend in the sake growth rate. The export of sake to several countries across North America will contribute to the demand for the product in this region. Additionally, informative programs aimed at marketing the product in the US will constitute to an increase in the sake market size in North America. Fortune Business Insights states that the sake market in U.S. was valued at USD 495.49 Million in 2018. The increasing demand and popularity for sake will lead to an increase in the North America sake market value in the coming years.

Increasing Sake Exports Will Influence Sake Market Growth

The high demand for sake from several countries across the world will lead to an increase in the global sake market growth rate in the coming years. With the declining trend for the sake market in Asia Pacific, the companies operating in that region have shifted their focus on promoting the drink in other parts of the world. In some Asian countries, Europe, and North America where Japanese food is highly appreciated and dining out at Japanese food joints and restaurants is a part of regular life, there is an immense scope of expansion for the sake market. Activities such as promotional programs, events, and other activities have all contributed to sake market growth. As a result of high product demand, there is an increase in the number of export activities for the product across several countries.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Market Overview Alcoholic Beverage Consumption Trend Sake Supply Chain Analysis Sake Trade (Export and Import) Analysis Recent Industry Developments

Global Sake Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value & Volume) Ordinary Sake Junmai Honjozo Junmai Ginjo Ginjo Junmai Daiginjo By Age Group (Value) 20-40 Years Old 40-60 Years Old Above 60 Years Old By Country/Region (Value & Volume) Japan US EU Australia Rest of the World

U.S. Sake Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Ordinary Sake Junmai Honjozo Junmai Ginjo Ginjo Junmai Daiginjo By Age Group (Value) 20-40 Years Old 40-60 Years Old Above 60 Years Old



TOC Continued…!

