Global Opisthorchiasis Treatment Markets, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Type (Medications {Antibiotics, Anthelmintics, Others} v/s Surgery), By Diagnostic Procedure (Cholangiography, MRI, Ultrasonography, CT scan, Others), By Symptom, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global opisthorchiasis treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period with market growth attributed to the rising incidences of infectious diseases caused by liver fluke and cat fluke among the global population.

High demand for seafood due to their taste and nutritional value but lack of awareness about the parasitic infection caused by Opisthorchis Viverrini found in marine animals is boosting the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market.

Growing research and development activities for the early diagnosis and effective treatment options for diseases with advanced pharmaceutical products and surgical therapies. Prolonged infection exposure and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions in Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, and China are expected to fuel the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market.

Limited knowledge about the rules for disinfection of the local population and an increase in the number of amateur fishermen and poachers are contributing to the growing incidences of opisthorchiasis, which is propelling the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market.

Increasing awareness about the environmental depletion due to contamination of water sources in ocean and water bodies by untreated waste dump are further aiding to the rising infection in marine life, contributing to the growing liver infections among the global population.

As people across the globe are increasingly becoming aware of the diseases and their available treatments, the demand for healthcare services and treatments is booming at an exponential rate. Moreover, the growing number of healthcare facilities, the emergence of new technologies, and rising innovation are expected to fuel the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market during the forecast period.



The Cholangiography segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global opisthorchiasis treatment market due to the standardization of stool examination. Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centres, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the global opisthorchiasis treatment market as they provide better medical equipment, products, and services to the patients.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global opisthorchiasis treatment market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global opisthorchiasis treatment market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global opisthorchiasis treatment market based on type, diagnostic procedure, symtom, end user, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global opisthorchiasis treatment market

To identify drivers and challenges for global opisthorchiasis treatment market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global opisthorchiasis treatment market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global opisthorchiasis treatment market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global opisthorchiasis treatment market

Major players operating in the global opisthorchiasis treatment market include

Cipla Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AbbVie Inc

Mankind Pharma Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Prevalence, By Geography

5.2. Prevalence, By Gender

5.3. Commonly Observed Symptoms

5.4. Preferred Choice of Treatment



6. Global Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Medications v/s Surgery)

6.2.1.1. By Medications (Antibiotics, Anthelmintics, Others)

6.2.2. By Diagnostic Procedure (Cholangiography, MRI, Ultrasonography, CT scan, Others)

6.2.3. By Symptom (Jaundice, Diarrhea, Fever, Splenomegaly, Weight loss, Tachycardia, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.2. Mexico Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.3. Canada Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook



8. Europe Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9.3.1. China Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.2. India Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.3. South Korea Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.4. Japan Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.5. Australia Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook



10. South America Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sdpv2