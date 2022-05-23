Global Negatoscope Markets, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Negatoscope Market, By Model Size (Medium, Large, Extra Large), By Light Source (Lamp-Type v/s LED Devices), By Application (Orthopedics, Traumatology, Surgery, Pulmonology, Oncology, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global negatoscope market is projected to grow at a significant rate with market growth attributed to the increasing need for the effective analysis of certain diseases with the help of X-rays and surging demand for better medical equipment to enhance the productivity of X-ray image visualizers.
Besides, growing healthcare awareness regarding various diseases and increasing incidences of chronic disorders are expected to fuel the growth of the global negatoscope market in the coming years. Rising need for better medical equipment to advance healthcare services in hospitals and polyclinics and early interventions for diagnosing cancer are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global negatoscope market.
Growing applications of negatoscope in various fields of medicine like orthopedics, traumatology, surgery, etc. for better visual imaging are anticipated to drive the growth of the global negatoscope market in the coming years. Rapidly increasing incidences of orthopedic deformities, chronic pulmonary disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. are further aiding the use of negatoscope in the diagnostic imaging.
Furthermore, consistent research and development activities to develop advanced technologies for better diagnosis of the diseases and enhanced visualization are supporting the growth of the global negatoscope market.
The large model size segment is anticipated to dominate the market on account of rising incidences of chronic disorders. However, the extra-large model size is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as the demand for deep analysis for the early diagnosis of complex conditions is growing.
Major players operating in the global negatoscope market are EROND - Cattus SRL, NEGATOSCOPE.RU, LLC, Changsha Jinde Technology Co Ltd, Nanchang Micare Medical Equipment Company, Healthtree International Inc, Mobiclinic SL, Schroder Healthcare, etc
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global negatoscope market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global negatoscope market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global negatoscope market based on model size, light source, application, ens user, region, and competitive Landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global negatoscope market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global negatoscope market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global negatoscope market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global negatoscope market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global negatoscope market
