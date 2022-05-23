Global Zero Trust Security Market Report 2022: Advancing Digital Infrastructure in Emerging Economies and Increasing Regulations for Data Protection

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zero Trust Security Market, By Solution Type (Network Security, Data Security, End Point Security, Others), By Authentication Type, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zero trust security market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period with growth attributed to the rapid digitalization of prominent industry verticals and the growing frequency of target-based cyberattacks.

Advancing digital infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing regulations for data protection and information security are also fueling the growth of the global zero trust security market.

Rising digitalization initiatives across the developing countries have led many public and private enterprises to deploy cloud and mobility-based applications, which is expected to drive the growth of the global zero trust security market. Enterprises are moving from on-premises model to hybrid and cloud environments for creating advanced security solutions that are easy to adapt, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global zero trust security market.

Growing adoption of 5G technology, rising internet penetration across the globe, and increasing demand for smart devices among consumers, are expected to drive the growth of the global zero trust security market.

The increasing need for improved data connectivity and a growing number of organizations delivering advanced data security solutions are also propelling the growth of the global zero trust security solutions. Ongoing digital transformation and rising adoption of cloud-based infrastructure by enterprises are expected to boost the global zero trust security market in the forecast period.



The large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the global zero trust security market during the forecast period. Large enterprises are increasingly investing huge sums in adopting advanced zero trust security solutions for enhancing data privacy.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global zero trust security market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global zero trust security market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global zero trust security market based on solution type, authentication type, organization size, deployment type, vertical, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global zero trust security market

To identify drivers and challenges for global zero trust security market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global zero trust security market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global zero trust security market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players global zero trust security market

Major players operating in the zero-trust security market are

Cisco Systems Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee Corporation

Cloudflare Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro, Inc.

Symantec Corporation, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Zero Trust Security Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered while Selecting Vendor

5.3. Customer Satisfaction Level

5.4. Major Challenges Faced



6. Global Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Solution Type (Network Security, Data Security, End Point Security, Security Orchestration Automation & Response, API Security, Others)

6.2.2. By Authentication Type (Single-factor Authentication and Multi-factor Authentication)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises)

6.2.4. By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises)

6.2.5. By Vertical (IT and ITES, BFSI, Healthcare & Social Assistance, Retail Trade, Utilities and Others)

6.2.6. By Region

6.2.7. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

7.3.2. Canada Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

7.3.3. Mexico Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.3.2. India Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.3.3. Japan Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.3.4. South Korea Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.3.6. Singapore Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.3.7. Malaysia Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

8.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast



9. Europe Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Germany Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

9.3.2. United Kingdom Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

9.3.3. France Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

9.3.4. Italy Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

9.3.5. Spain Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

9.3.6. Poland Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

9.3.7. Denmark Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



10. South America Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

10.3.4. Peru Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

10.3.5. Chile Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

11.3.1. Saudi Arabia Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

11.3.2. South Africa Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

11.3.4. Iraq Zero Trust Security Market Outlook

11.3.5. Turkey Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Company Profiles



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyydq5