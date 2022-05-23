Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - May 18 to 20, 2022

English French

Paris, May 23, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from May 18 to 20, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/05/2022 FR0000121485 24 000 467.1182 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/05/2022 FR0000121485 24 000 450.5929 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/05/2022 FR0000121485 24 000 455.9538 XPAR TOTAL 72 000 457.8883

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/4a5f8291b4a224e8/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-May-18-to-20-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment