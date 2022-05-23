New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Dispensing Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277999/?utm_source=GNW



The North America dispensing pumps market size is expected to reach USD 1259.5 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030. Rising need for product safety and increasing the shelf life are the significant factors propelling the product demand in the region. The primary raw material required for the manufacturing of dispensing pumps include silicone, plastic resin, some metal products like metal spring and washers, and rubber products. The players attempt to offset the cost fluctuations of materials by developing high-margin solutions, improving productivity, and increasing the selling prices.



Technological changes in the dispensing pump, especially for pump locking system and dosage control fitment in the pump, are the patents registered by many manufacturers, thus, influencing the value chain. Moreover, the inclusion of high-quality plastic resin

to comply with food safety regulations is anticipated to increase the prices for food-grade dispensing pumps. The market is characterized by the presence of established players with a strong financial base. The players in the industry are focusing on growing the company through appropriate business acquisition opportunities along with the development of partnerships to enhance geographic presence, technologies, and product offerings.



North America Dispensing Pump Market Report Highlights

• The >30 CC dispensing pumps segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, on account of its broad application scope including office spaces, public utility spaces, restaurants, cafes, hotels, public buildings, and other commercial spaces

• The 0-3 CC dispensing pumps segment would account for dominant share of around 41.0% in 2030, due to wide application in kitchen cleaners, multi-purpose cleaners, glass cleaners, air/room fresheners, car care products, personal hygiene products, home and garden, and others

• The cosmetic and personal care application segment is expected to reach USD 880.5 million by 2030, owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumers and rising demand for beauty products coupled with increasing demand for skincare and haircare products

• The market in U.S. was estimated at USD 573.9 million in 2021, owing to presence of well-established manufacturing industries in the U.S. coupled with favorable regulations for trade operations has led the country to export food, cosmetic, and personal care products

• The major players in the industry are also employing efforts in the new product development to make use of post-consumer recycled plastics, thus offering stimulus to their plans to generate a circular economy in their production operations

