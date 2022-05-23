COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 26/2022 – 23 MAY 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|358,504
|615.89
|220,800,713.99
|16 May 2022
|4,000
|611.45
|2,445,808.80
|17 May 2022
|3,000
|627.35
|1,882,043.40
|18 May 2022
|3,000
|620.21
|1,860,637.20
|19 May 2022
|5,000
|595.28
|2,976,392.50
|20 May 2022
|4,000
|585.73
|2,342,903.20
|Accumulated under the program
|377,504
|615.38
|232,308,499.09
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,258,378 shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
