The Worldwide Osteoporosis Drugs Industry is Projected to Reach $16.43 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research report provides a detailed analysis of Osteoporosis Drugs Industry. The global osteoporosis drugs market is projected to reach $16.43 Billion in 2027, from $12.01 Billion in 2021.

Osteoporosis is a chronic and life-threatening disorder in which the microstructure of bones is altered due to a reduction in bone mass and bone density. Besides, this condition leads to increased bone fragility and the threat of bone cracks and fractures. Remarkably, as there is no cure for osteoporosis, FDA has approved drugs to prevent, slow, or stop osteoporosis progress. Further, taking prescribed osteoporosis drugs, along with other healthy lifestyle behaviors such as getting enough calcium, vitamin D, and regular exercise, helps in reducing the risk of broken bones (also called fractures) due to osteoporosis globally.



Worldwide Osteoporosis Drugs Market reached US$ 12.01 Billion in 2021

Remarkably, as there is no distinct substitute available to treat osteoporosis (such as surgery), the drugs industry is an inevitable part of osteoporosis treatment worldwide. Globally, Osteoporosis Drugs Market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis disorder. Besides, an unprecedented increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis results in the high demand for drugs to prevent and treat osteoporosis, thus widening the growth potential over the forecasted years. Moreover, the senior population globally possessing high susceptibility for osteoporosis is further presumed to boost the high demand for Osteoporosis Drugs.



The Classes of Drugs Have Been Successful and is expected to Remain Successful over the Forecast Period:

Drug Class's currently marketed products in the osteoporosis space are all antiresorptive therapies. These include bisphosphonates, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (serm), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and rank ligand inhibitors. As per our analysis, the classes of drugs have been successful since the mid-1990s, and we expect them to remain successful over the forecast period.



Nevertheless, there has been a significant paradigm shift in development strategies for late- and mid-stage osteoporosis drug development. Pharmaceutical companies have pivoted their focus to devising anabolic drugs rather than antiresorptive therapies. Anabolic drugs operate against osteoporosis advancement in a manner opposite that of the antiresorptive by stimulating the formation of new bone instead of the retardation of bone resorption.



Injectable Route of Administration is Accelerating the Growth in the Market:

The osteoporosis drug market is categorized into oral and injectable by route of administration. The oral route of administration leads the market owing to the increase in the adoption of oral drugs. Along with this, the rise in consumption of oral medication is further affecting a more significant production, which is positively influencing the market's growth over the years. In contrast, the injectable route of the administration segment is anticipated to accelerate its growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the launch of some new biosimilar is more convenient for consumption without any risk in osteoporosis treatment.



By Types, Branded and Generic Osteoporosis Drugs Controls the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market:

In our report, we have covered branded and generic osteoporosis drugs by type. While the branded osteoporosis drug will undoubtedly maintain a stronghold in the industrial paradigm, their rank as the gold standard will be increasingly contested by the generic osteoporosis drugs entering the market. Hence, we anticipate that the demand for generic osteoporosis drugs market will undergo a fundamental shift with their increasing preference by consumers in the market. In terms of market trends, we expect consumers to be inclined to generic osteoporosis drugs, which will be available abundantly during the forecast period.



Regional Insights: North America accounts for a Lion's Share

North America accounts for a predominant share in the overall market. Moreover, several collaborative efforts undertaken by major companies to enhance their R&D capabilities and ensure high medical standards are anticipated to propel the demand for osteoporosis drugs across the American region. Moreover, the majority share can also be attributed to the high disease burden in North America.



Contrarily, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecasted years. As per our estimates, the high growth registered by the Asia Pacific is believed to be a consequence of consistent R&D investments deployed by the prominent players and their efforts to commercialize branded and generic therapeutics at a relatively low price. According to the publisher, Global Osteoporosis Drugs Industry is registering a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.



Key Players Insights of Osteoporosis Drugs Industry:

Key leaders in the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Industry include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and Amgen Inc. These companies have many blockbuster drugs in their portfolio for Osteoporosis. Moreover, the market leaders during the forecast period with their pipeline products will reshape the osteoporosis drugs market once launched. Remarkably, the key players will face stiff competition amongst the players.



Effect of COVID-19 on Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for osteoporosis drugs for a brief period owing to a reduction in reported cases of ailments. Further, post-recovery from the COVID-19, the market is expected to witness a surge in demand with growing relaxations in people's movements. As per our analysis, treatments with osteoporosis drugs reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection. Thus, we conclude that Osteoporosis Drugs Market is likely to witness a positive impact of COVID-19.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market



6. Market Share - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market

6.1 By Drug Class

6.2 By Route of Administration

6.3 By Type

6.4 By Region



7. Drug Class - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market

7.1 Bisphosphonates

7.2 Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)

7.3 Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

7.4 Calcitonin

7.5 Rank Ligand Inhibitors

7.6 Others



8. Route of Administration - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market

8.1 Oral

8.2 Injectable

8.3 Others



9. Type - Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market

9.1 Branded

9.2 Generic



10. Region - Lithium-Ion Battery Market

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 South America



11. Porters Five Forces

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Eli Lilly and Company

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Recent Development

12.1.3 Financial Insight

12.2 Pfizer Inc.

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Recent Developmen

12.2.3 Financial Insight

12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roch

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Recent Development

12.3.3 Financial Insight

12.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Recent Development

12.4.3 Financial Insight

12.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Recent Development

12.5.3 Financial Insight

12.6 Novartis International AG

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Recent Development

12.6.3 Financial Insight

12.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

12.7.1 Overview

12.7.2 Recent Development

12.7.3 Financial Insight

12.8 Amgen Inc.

12.8.1 Overview

12.8.2 Recent Development

12.8.3 Financial Insight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qq4kmy

Attachment