C-Arms Market Size Worth $3142.8 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 5.1% CAGR | The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global C-Arms market is expected to grow from USD 2008.6 million in 2021 to USD 3142.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The rising geriatric population and the increasing demand for imaging technologies in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the C-arms market. Lifestyle change also affects the health condition of people leading to chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and others that need surgery for treatment propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of the C-Arms devices due to the increased functionalities and improved technology hampers the market's growth. People these days are growing their interest in minimally invasive surgeries as there are minute stitches on the body. But the minute stitches limit the access to the internal organs, which can be accessed using C-arms. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to propel the market's growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global C-Arms market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● May 2021, Turner Imaging Systems obtained a CE Mark for its imaging device named Smart-C Mini C-arm portable fluoroscopy X-ray device.



Market Growth & Trends



C-Arms is a navigation device used during surgeries for scanning organs. The C-Arms device is used to confirm the placement of the implant devices in the body. The C-arms are portable devices that provide excellent maneuverability and flexibility in surgical procedures. New C-arms devices with three-dimensional tomography is a creative imaging procedure that helps in getting the exact and accurate image of the internal organs. The c-arms device uses a two-dimensional X-ray developed with an FDP C-arm technique to create CT-like images. The C-arms device sweeps around the patient's body, capturing several 2D images to help in the surgical procedure.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the mobile C-arms segment dominated the market with a market share of around 63.4% and market revenue of 1273.45 million.



The product type segment is divided into fixed and mobile. In 2021, the mobile C-arms segment dominated the market with a market share of around 63.4% and market revenue of 1273.45 million. Mobile C-arms devices are flexible and provide excellent maneuverability, which helps surgeons with images while performing surgeries.



● In 2021, the orthopedics and trauma segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 24% and a market revenue of 482.0 million.



The application type segment comprises orthopedics and trauma, oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, and others. In 2021, the orthopedics and trauma segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 24% and market revenue of 482.0 million. Most orthopedic surgeries are minimally invasive and require C-arms devices, which propel the market's growth in the segment.



● In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 35.6% and market revenue of 715.0 million.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a market share of around 35.6% and market revenue of 715.0 million. Hospitals have improved infrastructure to conduct all surgeries and are well equipped with technologically advanced medical equipment. Because of this, more patients visit hospitals, which drives the market's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the C-Arms Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global C-Arms market, with a market share of around 40.3% and 809.4 million of the market revenue in 2021. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure along with technologically advanced medical equipment. Along with this, the region has a large pool of target population which propels the market's growth during the forecast period.



Key players operating in the global C-Arms Market are:



● GE Healthcare

● Canon Medical System Corporation

● Ziehm Imaging GmbH

● Philips N.V.

● Hologic Corporation

● Aton GmbH

● DMS Imaging

● Eurocolumbus

● Koninklijke Philips

● Siemens Healthineers



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global C-Arms market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global C-Arms Market by Product Type:



● Fixed

● Mobile



Global C-Arms Market by Application Type:



● Orthopedics and Trauma

● Oncology

● Cardiology

● Gastroenterology

● Neurology

● Others



Global C-Arms Market by End-User:



● Hospitals

● Clinics

● Diagnostic Centers

● Others



About the report:



The global C-Arms market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



