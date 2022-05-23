Brazil B2C E-Commerce and Payments Market Report 2022: Leading B2C E-Commerce Websites Maintain their Positions in the Market

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil is among the fastest-growing countries globally in terms of online retail sales. The publisher cites market statistics to demonstrate continuing growth in Brazil's B2C E-Commerce, after the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil's B2C E-Commerce market continues to thrive with the widespread adoption of online shopping and digitalization of payments in the country.
Online shopping continues to take over
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread adoption of online shopping habits. By the end of 2020, almost half of Brazil's population had shopped online.
Cross-border E-Commerce has also become more significant, accounting for a considerable portion of the country's total B2C E-Commerce sales value and is forecast to reach a share of about one-third of B2C E-Commerce sales in the near future, as cited in the\report.
Leading B2C E-Commerce websites maintain their positions in the market
Many leading shopping websites maintained their positions in the market even after the pandemic lockdown ended and people were no longer confined in their homes.
Currently, the top B2C E-Commerce websites in Brazil include mercadolivre.com.br, Americanas.com.br, Amazon.com.br, Olx.com.br, and Magazineluiza.com.br, as spelled out in the report. In a survey cited in this report, the top product categories searched for on the internet were electronics, food, fashion, and entertainment.
Digital payment for goods and services will increase, though credit card dominance will persist.
The use of credit cards has proven to be the most prominent in Brazil amongst other payment methods and it is expected that credit cards will continue to be the most preferred payment method by the year 2023.
The rise in acceptance of contactless payments followed the COVID-19 crisis. Such payments have become the new norm; however, there is hesitancy regarding the adoption of digital payments such as mobile payments.
Post COVID-19 consumers have also become accustomed to delivery services, with those in Brazil having comfort and speed as their main reasons behind their use of certain delivery apps.
Questions answered in the report:
- How much did Brazil's B2C E-Commerce sales value increase after the COVID-19 outbreak?
- How much is the electronic payment sector expected to grow in 2022?
- What was the share of cross-border sales in the first half of 2021?
- What are the ways used by online shoppers to find E-Commerce stores?
- Which E-Commerce websites have the highest number of visits in Brazil?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Overview and International Comparisons
- Overview of B2C E-Commerce Market, March 2022
3. Sales & Shares
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Annual Growth, in %, 2022e
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, in % Y-o-Y Change, 2011-2020
- Total (Domestic + Cross-Border) B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, H1 2020 & H1 2021
4. Internet Users and Online Shoppers
- New B2C E-Commerce Consumers, in millions, H1 2020 & H1 2021
- Number of New and Existing Consumers, in millions, First Half of 2020 vs First Half of 2021
- Share of Consumers Who Already Made a Purchase Online, in %, June 2021
- Actions Taken by Smartphone or Tablet Users, in % of Respondents, April - May 2021
5. Products
- Hygiene and Beauty B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, 2019-2021e
- Ways Used by Online Shoppers to Find the E-Commerce Stores, by Store Categories, in % of Orders, 2021
- Most Searched Product Categories on the Internet, in % of Respondents, 2021
- Best-Selling Product and Service Categories, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, March 2020 - March 2021
- Brazil: Online Travel Penetration Rate, in %, 2023f
6. Trends
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Orders, by Mobile and Desktop, in %, H1 2020 & H1 2021
- Breakdown of Devices Used for E-Commerce Purchases, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Volume, 2021 vs 2022f
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, H1 2020 & H1 202
- Domestic B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, in % Y-o-Y Change, H1 2020 & H1 2021
- Share of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, H1 2021
- Share of Cross-Border E-Commerce Sales Volume, in % of Total E-Commerce Sales Volume, 2022e
- Breakdown of Contributions of Regions to the Country's Domestic E-Commerce Growth, in %, H1 2021
- Number of Digital-Only Banks, 2012 - 2021e
- Number of Neobank Customers, in millions, 2016 - 2021e
- Share of Consumers who Intend to Take a Loan When the Country's Economy is Recovered from the Pandemic, and Share of Those Would Do So at a Digital Bank, in %, July 2021
- B2C E-Commerce Trends Overview, August 2015
- Top Reasons to Apply for a Loan, by Traditional and Digital-Only Banks, in % of Consumers, July 2021
- Actions Taken after Being Denied a Loan, in % of Consumers Who Were Denied a Loan by a Traditional Bank, July 2021
7. Payments
- Breakdown of Payment Methods in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Sales Volume, 2021
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e
- Electronic Payments Value, in BRL trillions, 2021-2022
- Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f
- Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f
- Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f
- Breakdown of Payment Methods, in %, 2020 & 2023f
- Breakdown of Payment Methods, in % of Volume, 2020 & 2025f
- Top Payment Methods Used When Shopping Online via a Mobile, in % of Consumers, June 2021
- Use of PIX by Online Shoppers, in % of All Online Transactions by PIX Users, 2021
- E-Commerce Transactions Paid with PIX, in % of Total E-Commerce Volume, 2024f
- Top Reasons Not to Use Mobile Payment App, in % of Consumers, June 2021
8. Delivery
- Preferred Promotions in Supermarket Deliveries, in % of Online Shoppers, June 2021 - July 2021
- Reasons Behind Purchase via Supermarket Delivery Apps, in % of Online Consumer Panel, June - July 2021
- Channels Used to Place Meal Orders, in % of Respondents, September 2021
- Number of WhatsApp Users, in millions, Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019 - 2024f
- Index for Development Level of Delivery Apps for Each Region Compared to Overall Situation in the Country, June - July 2021
9. Players
- Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, incl. Worldwide Website Visits, in millions, Brazil's Share of Total Visits, in %, Brazil's Number of Visits, in millions, February 2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2r9d9