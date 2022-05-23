$915+ Bn Beer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Beer Market finds that rising increasing global population as well as increasing disposable income of population, are factors that influencing the growth of Beer Market.



The total Global Beer Market is estimated to reach USD 915.4 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 744.7 Billion in the year 2021, and the market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Beer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt), by Category (Popular Priced, Premium, Super Premium), by Packaging (Glass, Bottle, Can, Others), by Production (Macro Brewery, Micro Brewery, Craft Brewery, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Escalating Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages as well as Rising Adaption of Beer Market Owing to Continuous Innovative Taste, Flavours, Packaging, and Others

For the past few decades, the prevalence of alcohol consumption has been increasing at its unprecedented level. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), in 2019, 85.6% of people ages 18 and older reported that they drank alcohol at some point in their lifetime, 69.5% reported that they drank in the past year, and 54.9% reported that they drank in the past month. Additionally, increasing urbanization is further propelling the adoption of the Beer Market, especially among the youth. Moreover, an increasing population across the globe as well as increasing disposable income of people is increasing the alcohol consumption prevalence. Hence, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Beer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% during the forecast period.

The Beer market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 744.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 915.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Beer market.



Segmentation of the Global Beer Market:

Type Lager Ale Stout & Porter Malt Others

Category Popular Priced Premium Super Premium

Packaging Glass Bottle Can Others

Production Macro Brewery Micro-Brewery Craft Brewery Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Increasing Investments from Major Players for Regional Expansion as well as Manufacturing

The beverage industry has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades. The factors such as lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, others, as well as various flavors and the presence of attractive packaging such as glass, bottles, cans, and others with attractive colors are further increasing the acceptance and consumption of the Beer Market. Thus, to grasp the opportunity, the production capacity has to be increased. The major players engaged in the markets are investing their money on regional expansion and increasing manufacturing of Beer Market. Hence, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the beverage industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Europe Holds Maximum Market Share

Europe is expected to dominate the growth of Beer Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of major players in the region, increasing population seeking to drink Beer Market, and presence of a large base of disposable income population in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Beer Market:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

Carlsberg Group

Diageo PLC

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc

Heineken Holding NV

Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Company Inc

United Breweries Limited

Recent Developments:

February 2022: Anheuser Busch InBev launched Stella Artois Unfiltered. The standard Stella Artois has a 4.6%, abv and is available in six- and 12-packs of 33cl cans and 66cl individual cans.

March 2021: Heineken updated the style of Heineken Original and launched new slim cans. The slim cans are available in 12oz. 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, and 24-packs, at 5.0% ABV per 12oz. serving that replaced the previous 12oz cans on-shelf.

Blog: