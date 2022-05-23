Global Podcasting Market Report to 2028 - Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Podcasting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global podcasting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global podcasting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global podcasting market by segmenting the market based on genre, format, podcast length, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the podcasting market are provided in this report.



Market Drivers

Increasing Penetration of the Internet

Rising Adoption Of E-learning Solutions

Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain Technologies

Market Challenges

Lack of Awareness related to Podcast

Slow Internet Speed

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Podcasting Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drives

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Podcasting Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Podcasting Market by Genre

5.1. Introduction

5.2. News and Politics

5.3. Society and Culture

5.4. Comedy

5.5. Sports

5.6. Others



6. Global Podcasting Market by Format

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Interviews

6.3. Panels

6.4. Solo

6.5. Repurposed Content

6.6. Conversational

6.7. Others



7. Global Podcasting Market by Podcast Length

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Less than 30 Minutes

7.3. 30 Minutes or More



8. Global Podcasting Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.7 Netherlands

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 Iran

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Amazon.com Inc.

12.2.2. Apple Inc.

12.2.3. Entercom Communications Corp.

12.2.4. iHeartMedia Inc.

12.2.5. Liberated Syndication Inc.

12.2.6. Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)

12.2.7. Podbean Tech LLC

12.2.8. SoundCloud Ltd.

12.2.9. Spotify AB

12.2.10. TuneIn Inc.

