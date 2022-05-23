New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transplantation Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277985/?utm_source=GNW



The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4%. Growing incidence of organ failure has resulted in massive growth in the transplantation market.



Rising demand for transplant products such as tissue products, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation solutions is a major factor anticipated to boost the market’s growth during the forecast period. Thus, many biotechnology and medical device companies have begun to concentrate on the development of advanced transplant products for the management of organ failure.



Technological advancement in organ transplantation methods is another major factor supporting the market growth. The development of novel & improved transplant products such as tissue products and surgical instruments has majorly contributed to the expansion of the sector.



In addition, the introduction of advanced tissue products such as DeNovo NT Graft, Chondrofix Osteochondral Allograft, and DuraMatrix Collagen Dura Substitute Membrane provides higher benefits during treatment. In addition, computerized support systems with advanced systems and software allow easy & effective maintenance of tissues. Thus, the availability of such advanced techniques supports an increase in the number of organ transplant procedures.



Transplantation Market Report Highlights

• Tissue products segment was the largest revenue-generating amongst others due to escalating number of tissue and organ transplant procedures

• Tissue products segment is also expected to rise at the highest CAGR owing to advancements in transplantation products

• Tissue transplant segment held the largest revenue share in the market, because of the rising number of skin, bones, heart valves, cornea, tendons, nerves, and veins procedures worldwide

• The transplant centers segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of these centers for transplant procedures

• The hospitals segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to a large number of transplant procedures performed in hospitals

• North America was the leading regional sector in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure

• Existence of a large number of research laboratories, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the North America region is the major factor contributing to its large share

