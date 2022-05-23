Global POS terminal market size to amass USD 14,175 million by 2028

Pune, India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global POS terminal market Size is slated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% and subsequently reach a valuation of USD 14,175 million during 2021-2028.





The report carefully examines critical insights pertaining to the various market segments based on product, compliance, technology, end user, and geographical bifurcation. An intricate analysis of each segment with respect to the projected growth rate, industry share, and revenue contribution shapes a major portion of the study.

Besides, the analysis also keeps a record of the competitive developments and key trends in the industry. It further profiles all the top contenders and highlights the major priorities that these businesses and new entrants should focus on to amplify profits.

Growing popularity of contactless payments, evolving nature of credit and debit cards, and increasing investments towards developing end-to-end encryption systems are accelerating market growth.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5042693/

Besides, the adoption of multifunctional and affordable cloud-based POS systems that allow remote accessibility and upgradation is likely to multiply profits for the industry in the forthcoming years.

For the unversed, a point of sale (POS) terminal is an electronic device that processes card payments between the customer and seller at retail locations by reading the magnetic chip embedded in credit or debit cards.

However, stringent government regulations and rising concerns regarding data security may impede growth dynamics of the industry during the analysis timeframe.

Covid-19 pandemic impact: -

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 acted as a catalyst to the augmentation in market as lockdown restrictions across the globe led to enhanced automation and digitization, enabling the utilization of POS systems across industry verticals in the recent years.

Segmental overview: -

Considering product type, the market is divided into fixed POS terminals and mobile POS terminals. Among these, the fixed POS terminal captured the largest industry share in 2021.

Meanwhile, the mobile POS segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to market remuneration in the coming years, as mPOS systems facilitate effective financial transactions attributable to its mobility and improved consumer experience.

Regional outlook: -

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific are the major growth avenues for the market. Each regional market is systematically analyzed on the basis of historical data and current trends to comprehend the growth potential during the evaluation period.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-pos-terminal-market-2022-2028

Competitive framework summary: -

VeriFone Holdings Inc., Vanstone Electronic (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Shenzhen Zhengtong Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Justtide Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Pax Global Technology Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, New POS Technology Ltd., NEC Corporation, NCR Corporation, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd., Ingenico Group, The Hewlett Packard Company, Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, and Bluebird Inc. are the major players influencing global POS terminal market trends.

Global POS Terminal Market by Product (Value, USD million, 2018-2028)

Mobile POS Terminals

Fixed POS Terminals

Global POS Terminal Market by Technology (Value, USD million, 2018-2028)

NFC POS Terminals

Non-NFC POS Terminals

Global POS Terminal Market by Compliance (Value, USD million, 2018-2028)

Non-EMV Terminal

EMV Terminal

Global POS Terminal Market by End-User (Value, USD million, 2018-2028)

Warehouse

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Entertainment

Global POS Terminal Market by Region (Value, USD million, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global POS Terminal Market, Key Companies (Value, USD million, 2018-2028)

VeriFone Holdings Inc.

Vanstone Electronic (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Shenzhen Zhengtong Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Justtide Technology Co. Ltd,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Pax Global Technology Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

New POS Technology Ltd.

NEC Corporation

NCR Corporation

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd.

Ingenico Group

The Hewlett Packard Company

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf

Bluebird Inc.

Table of Content:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

Report description

Objectives of the study

Market segment

Years considered for the report

Currency

Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT

Fixed POS terminals

Mobile POS terminals

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TECHNOLOGY

Non-NFC POS terminals

NFC POS terminals

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY COMPLIANCE

EMV terminal

Non-EMV terminal

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Restaurant

Retail

Warehouse

PART 9. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 10. KEY COMPANIES

Related Report:

POS Terminals Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028

The POS terminals market is primed to showcase significant growth through 2028 primarily owing to prevalent product adoption in key regions across the globe. A point-of-sale (POS) terminal refers to a hardware system used for processing card payments at retail locations. The COVID-19 pandemic saw an upsurge in cashless and contactless transactions in varied industries. Subsequently, mounting demand for POS terminals worldwide has played a crucial role in business growth in recent years. In the regional landscape, the South America POS terminals industry is projected to record notable expansion by 2028 on account of soaring demand for mobile POS terminals in the domestic retail sector for completing payments seamlessly. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa POS terminals market is slated to attain a sizable share in the global industry by the end of 2028.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.