Turkey Fitness Services Market: - Rise of Popular Medium Sized Fitness Centers, Online Fitness Apps along with Growth in Digital Offerings are driving the Commercial Fitness Market in the country: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkey News

The number of gyms has been growing in Turkey, but the number of gym members is quite low compared to developed countries

The increasing number of integrated services offered by the fitness centers such as Aero boxing, Zumba, Martial arts, swimming and others to the customers has intensified the demand for these services in the country.

Digital Fitness and At- Home workouts will gain traction in the near future as majority of the population intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine post pandemic.

Increase in Establishments: Offering programs that are relevant to women and to millennial such as Ladies only Fitness Centres or separate timings for ladies in a unisex gym to encourage women participation.

Growth in Digital Offerings: Turkey Digital Fitness Market is expected to witness a tremendous growth of 23.7% CAGR over the next few years. Majority of the fitness centres are expected to adapt to "digital fitness" by offering online classes and incorporating fitness based apps for at-home exercise, thus raising the awareness among people about their health, which in turn will intensify the number of subscribers.

Government Initiatives: The government of the Turkey has launched initiatives which play a key role in promoting the well-being of the people of the country. Turkey has committed to reduce physical inactivity by 10% by 2025. The Ministry of Health, Gazi University and the WHO Country Office in Turkey jointly organized the "First Collaboration and Cooperation Workshop on Healthy Lifestyle: Physical Activity" highlighting the importance of the threat posed to public health and the determination to reduce physical inactivity levels.

The report titled " Turkey Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by growing increasing disposable income and increasing health concerns resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms in the country " by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing health conscious population, growth of digital offerings, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Turkey. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 18.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Turkey Fitness Market:-

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Turkey Health and Fitness Market

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Turkey Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Technological Disruptions for Fitness Centres in Turkey

Key Target Audience

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centres

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc5MDM5

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-Economic Landscape of Turkey

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Turkey

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Turkey Health and Fitness Market

Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Turkey

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Turkey

Turkey Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Technological Disruptions for Fitness Centres in Turkey

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Turkey

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in the Turkey

Future Outlook and Projections for Turkey Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the Turkey Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

Medical Fitness Centres Turkey

Medical Fitness Services Centres Turkey

Member Penetration Turkey Fitness

Member Penetration Turkey Fitness Services

Number of Sports Clubs in Turkey

Otel Fitness Merkezi Türkiye

Popular Gym Center Landscape in Turkey

Residential Gyms Turkey

Ticari Spor Salonları Türkiye

Turkey Commercial Gym Industry

Turkey Commercial Gyms Market Growth

Turkey Fitness Industry

Turkey Fitness Market

Active Members Fitness Services Turkey

Active Members in Fitness Industry Turkey

Boutique Gym Centers Turkey

COVID-19 Analysis Turkey Fitness Services Industry

Digital Fitness Services Turkey

Direct Impact Fitness Services Industry

Fitness Centre Construction Cost

Fitness Ekipmanları Pazarı Türkiye

Fitness Equipment Market Turkey

Fitness GSYİH Katkısı Türkiye

Fitness Industry Contribution in Turkey GDP

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Medical Fitness Services Centres Turkey

Related Reports:-

Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others

Philippines Health Tech Market had a slow growth initially. The slow growth corresponded to poor internet penetration and lack of technology awareness. Unorganized health tech infrastructure and a less tech-savvy population led to the accumulation of unharmonized healthcare data. The government faced a major difficulty when the healthcare challenges kept on increasing with the growing population. Increasing need and high government interest positively drove the Philippines health tech industry.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand.

Algeria Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by technological innovations and inventive training approaches along with adoption of hybrid model by fitness centers

The fitness market in Algeria is an underpenetrated market with one of the lowest penetration rates in the MENA market. Rising awareness about health risks of a sedentary lifestyle and adoption of tech innovations for connectivity and inventive training approaches are fueling the market growth. The participation of women is on the rise as trainers, fitness influencers, and entrepreneurs in fitness industry, thereby increasing the female memberships and employment.

Egypt Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by Growing health and fitness consciousness and Increasing Obesity among Consumers in the Country

Egypt Fitness Services Market is a largely under-penetrated market with less than % of the population actively participating in a Fitness Centres. Rising disposable income accompanied with improvement in infrastructure pertaining to fitness centres are fueling the market growth. Tech-enabled high-end fitness offerings, usually backed by strong social media credentials and cult following along with budget fitness chains are expanding in Egypt.

More Healthcare Market Research Reports By Ken Research @ https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/SC-91-64.html

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube