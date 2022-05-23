New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Delivery Mode, By Component, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191049/?utm_source=GNW



The global clinical decision support systems market size is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030. Surging demand for quality care is one of the primary factors augmenting the market growth. Constant lookout for reliable technology solutions by care providers is also expected to work in favor of the market. The growing interest in enhanced medical care and efficient decision-making is projected to fuel the adoption of CDSS and EHR.



To manage the COVID-19 pandemic, many initiatives are being undertaken by government and community organizations to support the current healthcare system.These comprised front-line clinics by state governments, volunteer panels of doctors, and many private telemedicine applications.



CDSS plays a vital role during the pandemic as it is helping physicians make effective choices at the point of care.As a result, market players are capitalizing on this opportunity to address the problem and provide support to front-line doctors.



For instance, in May 2021, DHIndia announced a collaboration with EHRC@IIITB & Healthelife to develop CDSS for COVID-19 screening. This collaboration also included the formation of a minimal triage application for front-line clinicians.



Decision support in critical health situations proves to be significant.Furthermore, these systems analyze patient medical records and provide a list of possible solutions from which the most appropriate is to be selected.



Easy compatibility and interoperability of systems with different platforms have enhanced the growth prospects of the market. Collaborative efforts of researchers and software developers to make medical knowledge available to users are anticipated to contribute to lucrative revenue generation over the forecast period.



CDSS is currently being used in a variety of healthcare operations, including diagnosis, drug prescription, and clinical studies.According to the NCBI in 2020, clinical and diagnostic coding, procedure and test ordering, and patient triage are all supported by CDSS.



Developed algorithms can provide a refined list of diagnostic codes to help clinicians choose the most appropriate one.A CDSS was created to overcome the inaccuracy of ICD-9 admission coding in emergency departments (EDs) (ICD is the International Statistical Classification of Diseases, standardized codes used to represent diseases and diagnoses).



CDSS helps ED physicians to identify diagnostic admission codes more quickly. Furthermore, the significance of CDSS has been recognized across several healthcare entities, including public and private healthcare sectors. In addition, healthcare organizations are launching programs to promote EHR and CDSS installation and integration, which is projected to have a favorable impact on the market growth by

encouraging hospitals and healthcare groups to use such systems.



Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report Highlights

• The standalone CDSS product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its low cost

• The integrated EHR with the CDSS product segment is poised to witness noteworthy growth over the coming years due to the rapid adoption of healthcare IT solutions by clinicians

• By application, drug allergy alerts held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the rising burden of allergies

• In terms of revenue, the on-premise systems delivery mode segment dominated the market with a share of over 40.0% in 2021 owing to its high adoption by healthcare organization

• Based on component, the software segment is poised to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to novel innovations for technical support and interoperability of the CDSS software

• Domicile of a large number of key players and high adoption of advanced technologies are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the North American region. Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period

• Market players are involved in strategic initiatives such as new product launches, product innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other

• For instance, in October 2021, DreaMed Diabetes AI LTD. proclaimed that it has received FDA Clearance for its Type 2 Diabetes AI-based CDSS, thereby enhancing its offering

