Outlook on the IoT in Manufacturing Global Market to 2030 - Improved Inventory Management is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Manufacturing Market Research Report: By Component, Deployment, Application, End-User - Latest Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT in manufacturing market 2021 value stood at an estimated $62.1 billion, and it will increase to $200.3 billion by 2030, at a 13.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. To further enhance the IoT solutions in use, industrialists are deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the data generated by IoT sensors in real time and make sound decisions.



In turn, the key reason behind the rapid installation of IoT and connected sensors in the manufacturing sector is the swift automation of production processes. The main idea behind the Industry 4.0 revolution is the enhancement of production and reduction of operational costs. IoT helps create and streamline affordable, responsive, and effective system architectures, which is why its deployment is rising in the manufacturing sector.



Key Findings of IoT in Manufacturing Market Report

Associated solutions have witnessed the higher demand over services till now as companies race to automate their manufacturing processes with IoT sensors and accompanying software.

In the coming years, the majority of the industrialists will avail of IoT software via the cloud, to easily scale up or down their data usage, access solutions in short time, and avoid spending on expensive IT infrastructure.

Predictive maintenance is the most-significant application in the IoT in manufacturing market because it allows users to know of any impending system malfunction and correct the problem before machines break down.

Being the most-technologically advanced region, North America displays the highest usage of IoT in the manufacturing sector. Considering the high demand for these solutions, vendors are collaborating with industrialists to develop smart production machines.

Across the world, the adoption of IoT is the highest in the automotive sector, which is scrambling to meet the rising demand for automobiles, therefore automating and speeding up its assembly and other processes.

Another key driver for the IoT in manufacturing market is the fact that such solutions improve the inventory management process. By integrating IoT into radiofrequency identification (RFID) scanners, manufacturers can track the inventory from the time of ordering to delivery.

Due to all these advantages, industrialists in Asia-Pacific (APAC) will adopt IoT at the highest pace in the world. Led by initiatives such as Made in China 2025, Making Indonesia 4.0, and Make in India, the regional manufacturing sector is undergoing technological evolution and automation. Moreover, with the burgeoning regional population impelling industrialists to augment production, they are deploying the IoT technology for various processes.



This presents lucrative growth opportunities to IoT in manufacturing market players, including General Electric Company, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Atos SE, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., and HCL Technology Ltd. To leverage them, these companies are engaging in mergers & acquisitions and solution & service launches.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/Kols



Chapter 5. Market Indicators

5.1 Internet Penetration



Chapter 6. Definition of Market Segments

6.1 by Component

6.1.1 by Solution

6.1.1.1 Network Management

6.1.1.2 Data Management

6.1.1.3 Device Management

6.1.1.4 Application Management

6.1.1.5 Smart Surveillance

6.1.2 by Service

6.1.2.1 Managed Service

6.1.2.2 Professional Service

6.2 by Development

6.2.1 On-Premises

6.2.2 Cloud

6.3 by Application

6.3.1 Predictive Maintenance

6.3.2 Business Process Optimization

6.3.3 Asset Tracking and Management

6.3.4 Logistics and Supply Chain Management

6.3.5 Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management

6.3.6 Automation Control and Management

6.3.7 Emergency and Incident Management

6.4 by End-user

6.4.1 Automotive

6.4.2 Food and Agricultural Equipment

6.4.3 Chemical and Material Equipment

6.4.4 Medical Device

6.4.5 Industrial Equipment

6.4.6 Electronics and Communication Equipment



Chapter 7. Industry Outlook

7.1 Market Dynamics

7.1.1 Trends

7.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Ai

7.1.2 Drivers

7.1.2.1 Industrial Automation

7.1.2.2 Improved Inventory Management

7.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

7.1.4 Restraints

7.1.4.1 High Implementation Cost

7.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

7.2 Impact of Covid-19

7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

7.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

7.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 8. Global Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Overview

8.2 by Component

8.2.1 Solution, by Type

8.2.2 Service, by Type

8.3 by Deployment

8.4 by Application

8.5 by End-user

8.6 by Region

Chapter 9. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. Canada Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. Germany Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. France Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 19. Italy Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 20. Spain Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 21. China Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 22. Japan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 23. India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 24. South Korea Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 25. Australia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 26. Brazil Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 27. Mexico Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 28. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 29. South Africa Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 30. Competitive Landscape

30.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

30.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

30.3 Recent Strategic Developments of Market Players

30.3.1 Product Launches

30.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 31. Company Profiles

31.1 General Electric Company

31.1.1 Business Overview

31.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.1.3 Key Financial Summary

31.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

31.2.1 Business Overview

31.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.2.3 Key Financial Summary

31.3 International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation

31.3.1 Business Overview

31.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.3.3 Key Financial Summary

31.4 Microsoft Corporation

31.4.1 Business Overview

31.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.4.3 Key Financial Summary

31.5 Ptc Inc.

31.5.1 Business Overview

31.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.5.3 Key Financial Summary

31.6 Siemens AG

31.6.1 Business Overview

31.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.6.3 Key Financial Summary

31.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

31.7.1 Business Overview

31.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.7.3 Key Financial Summary

31.8 Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

31.8.1 Business Overview

31.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.8.3 Key Financial Summary

31.9 Atos Se

31.9.1 Business Overview

31.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.9.3 Key Financial Summary

31.10 Hcl Technologies Limited

31.10.1 Business Overview

31.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.10.3 Key Financial Summary

31.11 Oracle Corporation

31.11.1 Business Overview

31.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

31.11.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 32. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzohbc

Attachment