Global Car Rental Business Market to Reach $84.2 Billion by 2026
Car rental, an integral part of the global travel and transportation industry, represents a major market worldwide. Globalization and the ensuing rise in global travel, over the decades, have supported the growth and development of the car rental industry. The market largely depends on air travel industry since it provides land transportation for air travelers. Industrial development and expansion in commercial operations of business organizations across the globe over the years have translated into increased business trips, rise in air passenger traffic, and subsequent demand for more number of air flights in operation, thereby creating the demand for car rental services. Key noteworthy trends in post Covid environment would include increase in the number of online transactions and the advent of mobile applications for easy travel booking. In the upcoming years, information technology will continue to result in the evolution of a new breed of car rental companies capable of leveraging technologies such as GPS/Satellite Navigation/Telematics, and Internet to optimize the efficiency of fleet management, reduce fleet costs, increase revenue-per-rental, enhance booking/reservation efficiencies and provide superior service enhancements in terms of increased comfort, and better rental networks.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Car Rental Business estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Airport, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$35.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Airport segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Car rental companies draw their best earnings from business customers who rent a car near airport locations. It is convenient and easy for airline passengers to rent a car near the airport location than from an off-airport location. Car rentals located outside the Airport premises is referred to as off-airport or non-airport car rentals, and includes hiring points such as neighborhood and downtown locations. The off-airport business is witnessing greater opportunities, with companies focused on increasing off-airport locations to capture more customers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026
The Car Rental Business market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe constitute the primary revenue contributors. Highly established tourism industry in these regions, healthy aviation sector and higher number of airport arrivals, large urban population and increased mobility needs of urban dwellers, and robust corporate activity involving employee mobility, are some of the major factors driving growth.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
As Covid-19 Pandemic Decimates the Demand, Car Rental Business
Market Set to Incur Huge Losses in 2020
Monthly Change in International Tourist Arrivals for January,
February, & March 2020
Global Travel &Tourism Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019 & 2020
Global Flight Departures in First Week of April 2020 & 2019
Battered Global Travel & Tourism Industry Steals All Hope From
Car Rental Businesses
An Introduction to Car Rental Business
Evolution of Rent-A-Car Concept Over the Years
Fleet Ownership Patterns: A Review
Classification of Car Rental Business by Location & Sector
Car Rental Business by Location
Car Rental Business by Sector
Car Rental Business: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
World Car Rental Business Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
High Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
World Car Rental Business Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
% CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle
East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe
COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All
Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Car Rental Business
Sector
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Car Rental Market: A Diverse Playfield
Leading Car Rental Firms across Regional Markets
Emphasis on Innovative Strategies
Personalized Offers and Specialized Services
Subscription Packages: The New Marketing Approach
Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers
End-to-End Customer Support Remains Major Focus Area
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Gather Steam
Recent Market Activity
Car Rental Companies Lean Towards Shared Mobility Service
Car Rental Business - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid
Environment
Automation Steps-In to Augment Car Rental Business Performance
IoT Holds Positive Ramifications for Car Rental Automation
AI Identified as the New Transformative Vehicle
Convenient Bookings and Innovative Payment Options
Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds
Smartphones & Mobile Apps Widen Scope & Span of Car Rental
Business
Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users)
by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics
Cloud-Based Car Rental Software: The Latest ’Tech’ Innovation
Medical Tourism, Overseas Education, and Large Sporting Events:
Among Prominent Demand Drivers
Breakdown of International Student Enrolments (in %) by Country
for the Year 2018
Key Medical Tourism Destinations by Region
Select Most Attended Sporting Events in the World
Young Travelers to Provide Traction to Car Rental Business
Apprehensions Remain High on Revival of Luxury Car Rental Market
Issues & Challenges
Rise of Car Sharing Throws Up Biggest Challenge to Traditional
Rent-A-Car Market
Peer-to-Peer Ridehailing Drives Momentum in Car Sharing Volumes
Car Sharing Attracts New Groups of Enterprises
Car Manufacturers
Power Companies
Micromobility: Another Fast Emerging ?Muscular? Competitor
Apprehensions Over Hidden and Additional Costs Among Cost Wary
and Cost Conscious Consumers
A Note on Additional Charges Levied In Addition to Base Rental
Charges
Growing Role of Video Conferencing and Digital Technologies in
Business Communication
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
