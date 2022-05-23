New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Rental Business Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374720/?utm_source=GNW

Global Car Rental Business Market to Reach $84.2 Billion by 2026



Car rental, an integral part of the global travel and transportation industry, represents a major market worldwide. Globalization and the ensuing rise in global travel, over the decades, have supported the growth and development of the car rental industry. The market largely depends on air travel industry since it provides land transportation for air travelers. Industrial development and expansion in commercial operations of business organizations across the globe over the years have translated into increased business trips, rise in air passenger traffic, and subsequent demand for more number of air flights in operation, thereby creating the demand for car rental services. Key noteworthy trends in post Covid environment would include increase in the number of online transactions and the advent of mobile applications for easy travel booking. In the upcoming years, information technology will continue to result in the evolution of a new breed of car rental companies capable of leveraging technologies such as GPS/Satellite Navigation/Telematics, and Internet to optimize the efficiency of fleet management, reduce fleet costs, increase revenue-per-rental, enhance booking/reservation efficiencies and provide superior service enhancements in terms of increased comfort, and better rental networks.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Car Rental Business estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Airport, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$35.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Airport segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Car rental companies draw their best earnings from business customers who rent a car near airport locations. It is convenient and easy for airline passengers to rent a car near the airport location than from an off-airport location. Car rentals located outside the Airport premises is referred to as off-airport or non-airport car rentals, and includes hiring points such as neighborhood and downtown locations. The off-airport business is witnessing greater opportunities, with companies focused on increasing off-airport locations to capture more customers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026



The Car Rental Business market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe constitute the primary revenue contributors. Highly established tourism industry in these regions, healthy aviation sector and higher number of airport arrivals, large urban population and increased mobility needs of urban dwellers, and robust corporate activity involving employee mobility, are some of the major factors driving growth.

Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) -

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group

Rent-A-Wreck of America, Inc.

Sixt AG

The Hertz Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

As Covid-19 Pandemic Decimates the Demand, Car Rental Business

Market Set to Incur Huge Losses in 2020

Monthly Change in International Tourist Arrivals for January,

February, & March 2020

Global Travel &Tourism Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019 & 2020

Global Flight Departures in First Week of April 2020 & 2019

Battered Global Travel & Tourism Industry Steals All Hope From

Car Rental Businesses

An Introduction to Car Rental Business

Evolution of Rent-A-Car Concept Over the Years

Fleet Ownership Patterns: A Review

Classification of Car Rental Business by Location & Sector

Car Rental Business by Location

Car Rental Business by Sector

Car Rental Business: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

World Car Rental Business Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

High Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

World Car Rental Business Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

% CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle

East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All

Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Car Rental Business

Sector

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Car Rental Market: A Diverse Playfield

Leading Car Rental Firms across Regional Markets

Emphasis on Innovative Strategies

Personalized Offers and Specialized Services

Subscription Packages: The New Marketing Approach

Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers

End-to-End Customer Support Remains Major Focus Area

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Gather Steam

Recent Market Activity

Car Rental Companies Lean Towards Shared Mobility Service

Car Rental Business - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid

Environment

Automation Steps-In to Augment Car Rental Business Performance

IoT Holds Positive Ramifications for Car Rental Automation

AI Identified as the New Transformative Vehicle

Convenient Bookings and Innovative Payment Options

Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds

Smartphones & Mobile Apps Widen Scope & Span of Car Rental

Business

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users)

by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics

Cloud-Based Car Rental Software: The Latest ’Tech’ Innovation

Medical Tourism, Overseas Education, and Large Sporting Events:

Among Prominent Demand Drivers

Breakdown of International Student Enrolments (in %) by Country

for the Year 2018

Key Medical Tourism Destinations by Region

Select Most Attended Sporting Events in the World

Young Travelers to Provide Traction to Car Rental Business

Apprehensions Remain High on Revival of Luxury Car Rental Market

Issues & Challenges

Rise of Car Sharing Throws Up Biggest Challenge to Traditional

Rent-A-Car Market

Peer-to-Peer Ridehailing Drives Momentum in Car Sharing Volumes

Car Sharing Attracts New Groups of Enterprises

Car Manufacturers

Power Companies

Micromobility: Another Fast Emerging ?Muscular? Competitor

Apprehensions Over Hidden and Additional Costs Among Cost Wary

and Cost Conscious Consumers

A Note on Additional Charges Levied In Addition to Base Rental

Charges

Growing Role of Video Conferencing and Digital Technologies in

Business Communication



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Airport by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Airport by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Airport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Airport by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Airport by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Leisure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Leisure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Leisure by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Business by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Business by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Sectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Sectors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

The United States: Prime Market for Car Rental Services

Car Rental Fleet in the US: 2007-2019E (In Thousands)

Select Key Locations for Car Rental Services in the US: Grouped

by Region

Healthy Trajectory in Travel & Tourism Widens Prospects

Travel Expenditure in the US by Source (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Travel Expenses for Auto, Food & Beverage,

Lodging, Recreation, Retail, and Transportation

Airport Consumers: A Key Market

Neighborhood and Downtown Segments Remain Relevant

Luxury Rental Cars: Tapping Into the Premium Segment

Select Luxury Car Models Used by Car Rental Firms in the US

Car Sharing: A New Concept Igniting Interest

Competitive Environment

Enterprise Holdings, Hertz and Avis Dominate the Market

Reduction of Rental Time: A Key Competitive Variable

Emphasis on Connectivity to Improve Customer Experience

Price Remains a Competitive Factor

Car Rental Firms Stave Off Competition from Ridesharing Entities

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Car Rental Business by Sector -

Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Share Data

Canadian Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Growing Economy Boosts Demand for Car Rentals in China

Regulations on Online Car Hailing Firms Favor Traditional Rent-A-

Car Market

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

European Car Rental Market: An Overview

Market Trends & Growth Drivers

Low Cost Rental Segment Makes Big Gains

Rental Car Companies Drive Digital Remarketing

Challenges

Competitive Scenario

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

French Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

German Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Car Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business

by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport

and Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Car Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other

Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business

by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

Italian Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

UK Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Car Rental Business by Sector -

Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

Spanish Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Vladivostock: Hotspot in Car Rentals

Issues & Challenges

Lack of Well-Structured Legal Framework

Low Per Capita Income

Rise of Car Sharing Services

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS

Austria

Belgium

Belgian Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Greece

Ireland

Norway

Romania

Sweden

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Car Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Car Rental

Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental

Business by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport and Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Car Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other

Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Car Rental

Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental

Business by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Leisure, Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Car Rental Business by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Car Rental Business

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental

Business by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Car Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Car Rental Business

by Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental

Business by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport and Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Car Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other

Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Car Rental Business

by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental

Business by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Leisure, Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Car Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental

Business by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport and Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Car Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other

Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental

Business by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Leisure, Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



INDIA

Car Rental Business Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

A Challenging yet Promising Market for Car Rental Service

Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Location - Airport and Non-Airport Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airport and

Non-Airport for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental Business by Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Leisure, Business and Other Sectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Car Rental Business by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leisure,

Business and Other Sectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

South Korean Car Rental Business Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019

Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Car Rental Business by Location - Airport and Non-Airport -



