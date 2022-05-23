New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Games Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217/?utm_source=GNW
Global Video Games Market to Reach $293.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Video Games estimated at US$156.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$293.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$153.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Console Games segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Video Games market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
PC Games Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global PC Games segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Impact on Video Games Industry
To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe
Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video
Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
Surge in User Engagement with Games
Potential Delays in Launch of New Games
Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote
Working Approach
Long-Term Implications for Gaming Industry
Video Games: An Introductory Prelude
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Markets Spearhead Growth in Video Games Market
Changing Demographics of Modern Players Sets Stage for
Increased Consumption of Video Games
Global Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers
by Age Group for 2015 and 2019
Below 18 Years Gamers
Women Succumb to the Charms of Video Games
Global Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender
for Years 2014 & 2019
Older Gamers Remain a Lucrative Demographic Segment
Rise in Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Fosters Growth
in the Market
Video Games Software Market: A Review
US Video Games Market Breakdown (in %) of Revenue by Hardware
and Software Segments for 2019
Digital Delivery Format Overshadows Physical Retail Games Market
US Market for Video Games Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Format
for 2010 and 2019
Competitive Landscape
Leading Gaming Companies Worldwide
Global Video Games Market: Revenues (in US$ Billion) of Select
Companies for 2019
Top Video Games of 2019
Game Developers Focus on Diversity
Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective
Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies
Consolidation of Mobile Game Publishers
Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market
Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for January 2020
Outsourcing: An Antidote to the Predicament
Recent Market Activity
Video Games - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Notable Trends in the Gaming Industry
Gaming Industry Continues to Evolve Technologically
Innovations Fuel Growth for Video Games Market
A Glance at Select Innovations in Video Games Market
AI Innovations Transform Video Games
Blockchain Presents Benefits in the Video Games Sector
Innovations in Hardware
Serious Gamers Support Growth in Boxed & Digital Download
Console Gaming Market
Digital Downloads Grow in Number
New Generation of Home Console Games with Unique Attributes
Sustains Audience Interest
Cross-Platform Gaming
Launch of VR Variants to Help Consoles Market Stay Afloat
Action Games Genre Top Video Console Software Sales
Review of Major Video Gaming Consoles
Key Statistical Findings
Global Number of Gamers (in Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019 and 2021
Global Console Operating System Market (in %) for 2020
Top Selling Consoles Worldwide Until 2019
Boxed & Digital Download PC Games Software Battle Against
Browser and Mobile Games
Digital Download Game Versions Grow at the Cost of Boxed PC Games
Gaming Platforms Attracting Developer Interest: % of Game
Developers Working on a Game by Gaming Platform
All-time Best Selling PC Games Worldwide by Unit Sales as of 2019
Online Games Experience Sudden Surge in Traffic Amid Covid-19
Lockdowns
Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market
Key Trends in Mobile Gaming Market
?Hyper-Casual?: A Key Mobile Gaming Trend
Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space
Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019
Monetization of Mobile Games
Mobile/Wireless Gaming Software Downloads: A High Growth Market
Segment
Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming
Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market
Opportunity Indicators
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions : 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as a Share of Total Population
Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E
Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019
Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by Device
Type: 2019
Global Mobile Internet Market (2020E): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category
5G: Game-Changer for Mobile Gaming Industry
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2021
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
Cloud Gaming: An Emerging Platform for Games Distribution
Key Benefits of Cloud Technology that are Expected to Boost
Internet Gaming Platforms
Economic Benefits
Scalability
Ubiquity
Data Management Concerns Outsourced
Cloud Insurance Shields from Losses
Remote Access: The Real Flavor of Cloud Gaming
Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
Softening Prices Increases Number of Gamers, Supporting Market
Prospects
Convergence of Video & Games to be a Key Growth Factor in
Coming Years
Global eSports Market Breakdown by Revenue Stream (in %) for 2020
Global eSports Audience Breakdown (in %) by Occasional Viewers
and Esports Enthusiasts for 2019 and 2024
World eSports Market Revenue Breakdown by Region/Country for 2019
AR/VR Experience in Video Games Boost Industry Revenues
VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to
Games by Generation for 2019
VR Solutions Market in Gaming Sector: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenue by Device Platform for 2015 and 2019
Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities
for Video Games Software
Physical and Digital Crossover Adds New Dimension to Video Gaming
Video Games with Motion Control Keeps Players Glued
3D Gaming Titles Grow in Prominence
Advancements in HTML5 Boosts Mobile Games
NFC Technology Increases Adoption of Wireless Multi-Player Games
Convergence & Improved Network Capability: Crucibles for Success
Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Finally See Their
Efforts Get Rewarded
COVID-19 Leaves Advertising Spend Soaring in Video Games Industry
A Peek into Challenges in Store
High Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers? Profitability
Aggressive Marketing Strategies Make Gamers Uncomfortable
Reselling Hurts New Title Purchases
Software Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market?s Sails
Negative Publicity Over Violent Video Games Blemishes Business
Opportunities
Lack of Skilled Workforce Hurting New Product Development
Initiatives
Challenges to Reckon With for Online Games
Free-to-Play Games: A Major Threat for Paid Online & Wireless
Gaming Titles
Product Overview
Video Games: A Primer
Video Games Software: A Definition
Classification of Video Games Software by Gaming Platform
Console Games Software
PC Games Software (excluding Online Games)
Casual Web Games
Mobile Games Software
Video Games Software Distribution Platforms
Physical Boxed Video Games
Online Downloads
Online Casual Web Browser Games
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report:
