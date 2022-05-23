New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326287/?utm_source=GNW

Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps estimated at US$33.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Positive Displacement Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dynamic Compressors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2026



The Compressors and Vacuum Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Rotary Vacuum Pumps Segment to Reach $6.1 Billion By 2026



In the global Rotary Vacuum Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$686.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP

Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into the Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 &

2Q2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q

2020, & 2Q 2020

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps: An Introduction

Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide

(in GWh/Year)

Types of Compressors and Vacuum Pumps

Outlook

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Compressors & Vacuum

Pumps Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Market for Vacuum Pumps (2019): Percentage Market Share

Breakdown of Leading Players



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New

Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient

Compressed Air Systems: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (in US

$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated

Industrial/Commercial Refrigeration & Food Processing Industry

Drives Demand

World Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2015, 2019 & 2022

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Development of Piped Energy Networks Fuels Demand for

Compressor Stations

Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity Worldwide: Under Construction and

Planned Pipeline Miles by Region

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Impact on Compressors Market

Demand for Energy Drives Opportunities for Compression

Solutions in Power Generation Plants

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040):

Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and

Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal

and Renewables

Commercial Rise of Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology &

Plants to Fuel Demand for Compressors

Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Drives Demand for

Instrument Air Compressor

Slowdown in Semiconductor Sector Impacts Growth

Semiconductor Fab Equipment Spending Growth in %: 2018-2021

Recovery in Automobile Production Trends to Drive Demand for

Compressed Power Air in Auto Manufacturing Plants

COVID-19 Impact on Automobile Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Commercial Aircraft Production and Prospects for Compressors in

the Aerospace Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

COVID-19 Leaves Engine MRO Market in Turmoil

Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical

Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Sought After Features For Medical Compressors

Focus on Quality of Compressed Air Drives the Popularity of

Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation &

Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Automation to Play a Critical Role Post COVID-19

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Technology Advancements & Innovations

Advances in Compressor Technology

Variable Speed Drive Technology to Improve Compressor Speed

Smart Portable Compressors

Use of Dual motors

Contactless Technology

Manufacturers Offer Smart Solutions for Vacuum Pumps



