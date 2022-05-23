New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326287/?utm_source=GNW
Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps estimated at US$33.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Positive Displacement Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dynamic Compressors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2026
The Compressors and Vacuum Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Rotary Vacuum Pumps Segment to Reach $6.1 Billion By 2026
In the global Rotary Vacuum Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$686.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 509 Featured) -
- Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
- Ariel Corporation
- Atlas Copco AB
- Baker Hughes Company
- Bauer Compressors Inc.
- Becker Pumps Corporation
- Burckhardt Compression AG
- Busch LLC
- Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.
- Ebara Corporation
- Flowserve Corporation
- Graham Corporation
- Ingersoll Rand, Inc.
- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Sulzer Ltd.
- Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Tuthill Corporation
- ULVAC Technologies, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New
Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps
High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient
Compressed Air Systems: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (in US
$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated
Industrial/Commercial Refrigeration & Food Processing Industry
Drives Demand
World Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2015, 2019 & 2022
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Development of Piped Energy Networks Fuels Demand for
Compressor Stations
Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity Worldwide: Under Construction and
Planned Pipeline Miles by Region
Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
Impact on Compressors Market
Demand for Energy Drives Opportunities for Compression
Solutions in Power Generation Plants
Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040):
Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and
Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal
and Renewables
Commercial Rise of Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology &
Plants to Fuel Demand for Compressors
Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Drives Demand for
Instrument Air Compressor
Slowdown in Semiconductor Sector Impacts Growth
Semiconductor Fab Equipment Spending Growth in %: 2018-2021
Recovery in Automobile Production Trends to Drive Demand for
Compressed Power Air in Auto Manufacturing Plants
COVID-19 Impact on Automobile Industry
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Commercial Aircraft Production and Prospects for Compressors in
the Aerospace Sector
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
COVID-19 Leaves Engine MRO Market in Turmoil
Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical
Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Sought After Features For Medical Compressors
Focus on Quality of Compressed Air Drives the Popularity of
Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps
The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation &
Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Automation to Play a Critical Role Post COVID-19
Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Technology Advancements & Innovations
Advances in Compressor Technology
Variable Speed Drive Technology to Improve Compressor Speed
Smart Portable Compressors
Use of Dual motors
Contactless Technology
Manufacturers Offer Smart Solutions for Vacuum Pumps
