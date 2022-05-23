New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Aging Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0109884/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Anti-Aging Products Market to Reach $47.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Wrinkle Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ANTI-PIGMENTATION PRODUCTS segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Hair Care Products Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Hair Care Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 345 Featured) -

Allergan Plc

ARK Skincare

Avon Products Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Biomod Inc.

Chanel SA

Christian Dior SE

Clarins

Ella Bache

Estee Lauder Inc.

Clinique Laboratories, LLC

Henkel KGaA

Jan Marini Skin Research Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

NeoStrata Company, Inc.

Neutrogena Corporation

L’Oreal SA

LR Health & Beauty Systems

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Inc.

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Unilever PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0109884/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Anti-Aging Products

Market Outlook and Prospects

The US and Europe Dominate the Anti-Aging Products Market

The US Remains the Single Largest Market

Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Dominate the Global Market

Hair Color Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Fastest Growth

China to Witness Heightened Growth

Anti-Aging Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Elderly Population Drives the Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive

Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Hair care Products

Beauty Consciousness Prompting Purchase of Products

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers

demanding Eco-friendly Products

Moisture Locking: Oils for Deep Hydration

Natural Extract Oils: Purity, Performance, Calming and Nourishment

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness,

Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

Whats Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Sleeping Cream: Overnight Nourishment for Tired Skin

Dark Spot Removal Products: Sunkissed Spots Vanish with Vitamin

Rich Oils

Peel off Overnight Masks: Vitamin C for a Healthy Glow and

Pollution Care

New Anti-Aging Technologies and Innovative Products Boost

Market Prospects

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless

Beauty

Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits

Market Expansion

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables

Market

Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich

Premium Anti-Aging Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-

Aging Products

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based

Anti-Aging Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Wrinkle Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Anti-Wrinkle Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Wrinkle Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Pigmentation Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Anti-Pigmentation Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Pigmentation

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair

Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hair Care Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair Care Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Female by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Male

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Anti-Aging Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analysis

Aging Baby Boomer Population Drives Steady Market Growth

North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050

Anti-Aging: No Longer Limited to Boomers

US Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown for 0-

14, 15-24, 25-59 and 65+ Age Groups

Growing Demand for Natural Products Benefit Market Expansion

Innovative Natural Ingredients in Anti-aging Products

Increasing Demand for Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Bodes

Well for Market Adoption

Opportunities in Store for Cosmetic BTX

Age-wise Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

in the US for the Year 2019

Opportunities in Store for Cosmetic BTX

Age-wise Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

in the US for the Year 2019

US Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers Open Doors for New Players

Rising Demand for Anti-Aging Products Foster Demand for

Emollients and Moisturizers

Premium Anti-Aging Skincare Products Rise in Demand

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by Type -

Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care

Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by Gender -

Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Analysis

Anti-Aging Products: The Key Segment within the Canadian

Cosmetics Market

The Affluent Baby Boomers: Largest and Most Lucrative Consumer

Cluster

Table 66: Aging Population in Canada (2015 & 2030): 60 Years

and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of

Population

Facial Care: The Largest Segment

Focus Shifting Towards Younger Generation

Leading Regional Markets in Terms of Production and Sales

Dermal Filler Market Witness Large-Scale Competition

Women in the 25-58 Age Group: Primary Buyers of Anti-Aging

Products

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair

Care Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Anti-Aging Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Analysis

Huge Aging Populace & High Spending Power of Over 40 Age Group

Drive Market Growth

Table 70: Aging Population in Japan (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and

Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population

Stressful and Hectic Lifestyles Spur Demand for Anti-Aging

Skincare Cosmeceuticals

Japanese Penchant to Look Young and Beautiful Drive Market

Penetration

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by Type -

Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care

Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Anti-Aging Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analysis

Aging Population and Growing Consumer Awareness Drive Strong

Market Growth

Aging Population in China (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above

Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population

The Dragon Wary of Aging

Women: The Major Consumer Group

Increasing Demand for Green Cosmetics

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by Type -

Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care

Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Anti-Aging Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analysis

Anti-Aging Market Continue to Witness Healthy Growth in Europe

Table 74: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030):

60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of

Population

Age Group of 25-34 Years: Important Users of Anti-Aging

Products in Europe

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair

Care Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Anti-Aging Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair

Care Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Anti-Aging Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair

Care Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products

by Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by Type -

Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care

Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Gender - Female and Male - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female and

Male for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Anti-Aging Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging Products by Type - Anti-Wrinkle Products,

Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Anti-Aging Products by Type -

Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care

Products and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Wrinkle

Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0109884/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________