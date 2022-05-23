New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171470/?utm_source=GNW
Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Card-Based Access Control Systems estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$466.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $539.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Card-Based Access Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$539.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$669.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Healthcare Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$226.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$327.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$363.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured) -
- ADT LLC
- Allegion plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- HID Global Corporation
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems
- DoorKing, Inc.
- dormakaba Holding AG
- Fermax Electronica S.A.U.
- Thales/ Gemalto N.V.
- Gunnebo AB
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IDEMIA
- IDenticard Systems
- Identiv Inc.
- Kisi, Inc.
- Nortek Security and Control LLC
- Sony Corporation
- STANLEY Security
- The Chamberlain Group, Inc.
- Vanderbilt Industries
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Outbreak to Introduce New Changes in Access Control
Domain
COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Demand for Mobile Access Control
Credentials
Card-Based Access Control Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Electronic Access Control Systems: A Prelude
Card-Based Access Control Systems
Types of Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Traditional Cards
Smart Cards
Contactless Smart Card Technology
Insight into Smart Card based Access Control Systems
Insight into Smart Card based Access Control Systems
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the
Overall Electronic Access Control Industry
Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence
Market Outlook
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market
Growth Potential
Widespread Consumer Awareness: The Crucible for Success
Stiff Competition from Biometrics and Mobile Credentials Pose a
Major Challenge
High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption
Competition
Players from Developed Markets Face Growing Competition from
Low-Cost Asian Manufacturers
M&A Activity Picks Up
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control
Technologies
Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards
Global Card-Based Access Control Systems by Segment (In %)
Multi-Application Smart Cards Grow in Demand
Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption
Businesses Opt for Hybrid Approach
Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges
Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance
Management Tool
Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight
The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS
Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2022 and 2024
Smart Cities to Drive Adoption
Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026
Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive
Demand in Healthcare Establishments
Focus Grows on Reducing the Touchpoints in Hospitals
Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in
Hospitality Facilities
Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot
Slowdown in Hospitality Sector Impacts Growth
Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select
Countries: March 2020
Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification
Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects
Government Sector: An Important Market for Card Based EACS
Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth
Millennial Population to Significantly Influence Access Control
Solutions Market
Integration of Access Control and Visitor Management Improves
Security & Operational Efficiency
Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for
Card Based EACS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Commercial Offices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Government & Commercial
Offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Commercial
Offices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
Multi-Factor Authentication System Bodes Well for Smart Card ACS
Smart Cards Gain Prominence in Education Institutes
Growing Demand for Touchless Biometric-based Access Systems
Amid COVID-19 Scare: Major Ongoing Challenge
Pandemic Drives the Need for ?Touchless Experiences’, Paving
the Way for Biometric Systems
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
Healthcare Sector: An Important Market for Smart Cards
COVID-19 Pandemic to Favor Growth in Biometric Access Control
Systems
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based
Access Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Market Overview
Expanding Application Areas Augur Well
Market Analytics
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based
Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based
Access Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 64: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 67: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use -
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Card-Based
Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based
Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based
Access Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Card-Based Access Control
Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government &
Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use -
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Card-Based
Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 94: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Card-Based Access Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial Offices and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare,
Government & Commercial Offices and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Card-Based Access
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Commercial
Offices and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
