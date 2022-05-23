LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on May 30, 2022 

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology- driven service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 30, 2022.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:30PM U.S. Eastern time on May 30, 2022 (9:30AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 31, 2022).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/eveqnt/5865035

Please note the Conference ID number of 5865035.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until June 7, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697 International: 61 2 8199 0299 Replay Access Code: 5865035

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Lexin is a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China. Established in 2013, we leverage our profound understanding of consumers in China and the valuable experience of partnering with hundreds of financial institutions over the years, as well as our advanced technological capabilities, to connect fast-growing new generation consumers and small and micro enterprise owners with well-established national and regional funding partners.

