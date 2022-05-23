Power Solutions International Introduces New Turbo Charge Air Cooled 8.8-Liter Engine at POWERGEN

WOOD DALE, Ill., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, today announced it will display its new 8.8-liter engine during the 2022 POWERGEN trade show and conference. Generator manufacturer IGSA, a customer of PSI, will display a unit powered by the engine in booth #5535 during the event, to be held May 23 through May 25 in the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.



The engine is PSI’s first since announcing its partnership with Moteurs Baudouin, the French manufacturer of marine and power generation engines. Baudouin featured the engine during the Middle East Energy event in early March at the Dubai World Trade Center, UAE.

With an output of 200 kWe, the 8.8-liter engine’s power is exceptional for a natural gas engine. For gas standby power generation applications, this output is the highest output ever recorded from such displacement. In order to achieve this rating, several advanced engineering improvements in material design, engine design, and engine cooling have been implemented.

The new engine produces 100 percent more power than the naturally aspirated variant of the same engine displacement, and 60 percent more power than the turbocharged engine variant. It also produces 33 percent more power than turbocharged and charge-air-cooled engine variants of same displacement.

The new PSI 8.8-liter 200 kWe engine benefits from a robust design with patented water-cooled exhaust manifolds, and has a sleek modular design to reduce the number of different parts. PSI developed the engine using advanced Engine Simulation (GT Power) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) tools, to achieve the desired engine performance and the thermal management of exhaust gas. PSI is proud to have achieved a US patent for the engine (US 11,143,093 B2).

Like all of PSI’s engines, the new 8.8-liter engine offers OEMs and users maximum performance, reliability and simplicity. “PSI’s manufacturing and engineering proficiency enable us to get a lot of output from our engines,” said Ryan Manthei, PSI vice president, Power Systems. “The new 8.8-liter engine is purpose built from the ground up from a proven, industry leading platform.”

The engine is well-suited toward emergency standby applications. “The many hours of continuous power generated from the 150kWe variant of this engine demonstrate how robust it is,” he added. “This engine is designed for smaller installations and is an effective complement to PSI’s larger 10- and 11-liter options.”

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b605918-f4fe-4274-84fb-a2e9ced58076