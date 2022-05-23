Arcitecta and Spectra Logic to Participate in ISC High Performance 2022 Birds-of-a-Feather on the Future of HPC Data Management

BOULDER, Colorado and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, and Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that they will participate on a Birds-of-a-Feather session with NCI Australia and Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research to address the question, “Does HPC Really Need Data Management?” at ISC High Performance 2022, in Hamburg, Germany, on May 31, 2022. The session will address immediate computational needs and long-range archival requirements for data access, management and reservation, using real-world use cases and best practices. ISC Show attendees can visit Spectra Logic at booth #C301.

Ever-growing datasets are critical to HPC organizations, enabling groundbreaking scientific, medical and technological discoveries, but they come with their own unique set of challenges. Common data management woes include siloed data, where data becomes unfindable and inaccessible; unprotected data that can be jeopardized by ransomware; overburdened environments that lose performance as they scale to petabytes or exabytes; and primary storage that becomes overloaded with inactive data sets making storage cost-prohibitive. Effective data and storage management can drive accelerated outcomes while preserving data for future use and examination.

“NCI’s highly-integrated scientific computing facility provides world-class high-performance computational services to thousands of scientific researchers in Australia and around the globe each year,” said Allan Williams, National Computational Infrastructure (NCI), Deputy Director (Innovative Compute Environments). “We have a vested interest in being at the forefront of digital transformation where it intersects with scientific research operations and improved quality of research services. Data-driven HPC organizations must look beyond legacy tools to a new breed of data management that can harness huge volumes of data and leverage the embedded metadata. This will ensure research data that is findable, accessible, interoperable, and re-usable.”

Spectra Logic and Arcitecta combine to provide customers with innovative, economical, secure and reliable data storage and management solutions. As storage technologies continue to grow in capacity, vast amounts of data are now readily accessible for sharing and collaboration. Finding the needed data and having it in the right location drives HPC workload performance now and into the future.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta is a creative and innovative data management software company. Founded in 1998, Arcitecta builds the world’s best data management platforms, enabling thousands of users worldwide in some of the most demanding data-driven environments. Arcitecta’s flagship Mediaflux platform began with the vision to provide organizations with extraordinary technology for handling all forms of data, from small to very large and complex. Today, it forms the foundation for managing the simplest and the most complex data for all sizes of organizations and global enterprises, empowering them to simplify data-intensive workflows and accelerate time to insight from their data to improve business and research outcomes.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

About ISC High Performance 2022

ISC 2022 will be held at the beautiful Congress Center Hamburg, which is conveniently linked with all parts of the city by bus and train lines. ISC 2022 will be an on-site event with some digital elements. It will showcase the latest advancements in HPC, encompassing all the key developments happening in system design, applications, programming models, machine learning, and emerging technologies. First held in 1986, ISC High Performance distinguishes itself as the world’s oldest and Europe’s most significant forum for the HPC, machine learning and high performance data analytics communities. https://www.isc-hpc.com/.

