Global Situation Room Announces Major Staff Expansion

Alexandria, VA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Situation Room®, Inc. (GSR), a strategic communications firm, which has earned a reputation for working on the most complex public relations challenges - from crisis to international campaigns - announced six new hires to support its rapid expansion. The move comes after a significant capital investment earlier this year by the agency in a new headquarters in Washington, DC, which includes a modern Situation Room and large event space. The company says they have experienced explosive growth during the pandemic.

“We are seeing more and more clients looking for the kind of sophisticated strategic counsel GSR has pioneered,” said President Brett Bruen. “The breadth and depth of experience this new team brings will allow us to continue providing that level of service on an even larger scale. This is a very exciting time for us, because it’s clear our model of Complex Communications solutions is so distinct and truly delivers what the market needs at this moment.”

GSR new hires include:

Kat Maramba will be joining as Vice President of Media Engagement, bringing in-depth media relations capabilities to the team. Before joining GSR, Kat served at the National League of Cities, as executive communications manager for the largest and oldest advocacy organization for municipalities. Kat has also worked on various issues for multiple clients at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis and Seven Letter (formerly Blue Engine Message & Media).

Madison Lazas comes to GSR as a Senior Account Manager, bringing vast public relations agency experience to the team. Madison worked as the account and media relations lead for Capwell Communications and previously served multiple roles at the global communications firm, Porter Novelli, mobilizing robust thought leadership plans for large pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare brands.

Kasey Henderson has developed and executed strategic communications and advocacy campaigns for non-governmental organizations in the U.S., Europe and across sub-Saharan Africa. Kasey previously filled multiple positions at Population Services International, including global youth communications strategic lead. Kasey will be an Account Manager with GSR.

Terry Gaines starts as an Account Supervisor. Terry brings multi-faceted communications and production knowledge to the agency having worked as a researcher at the Democratic National Committee and an investigative news intern at CBS Corporation.

Mahnoor Haq recently graduated from Georgetown University with a master's in conflict resolution. Her focus was on research regarding human and gender rights, interfaith dialogue, and mediation specifically in the North African, Middle Eastern and South Asian regions. She is fluent in Modern Standard Arabic, Urdu and Hindi. Mahnoor and will work as a Communications Associate.

Coleman Beaty recently graduated from Southern Oregon University with a bachelor's in political science. With internships at The Brookings Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies, Cole has a background compiling research on foreign relations and international affairs, and an understanding of not just international issues but how they affect businesses. Cole joins the team as a Research Assistant.

These six hires join a team with private and public sector experience navigating crisis communications and global risk with stakes at the highest levels. GSR employs a wide range of former senior government and business leaders, recently hiring the former Vice President of Colombia Ambassador Francisco Santos as Executive Vice President of Global Affairs. Four former American ambassadors sit on the firm's board.

Brett Bruen, President and Founder, was previously the Director of Global Engagement at the White House, building President Obama’s legacy international initiatives. His counter-crisis management strategies were used successfully against Russian propaganda. Bruen teaches crisis communications at Georgetown University and serves on boards at Harvard and University College Dublin. Bruen was recently named one of Washington’s most influential people by Washingtonian Magazine.

Johanna Maska, CEO, served as White House Director of Press Advance for President Barack Obama, shaping the image of his engagements from the beginning of the Iowa caucuses in 2007 - 2015, traveling with him to 42 countries and in almost every state. Maska also served the Los Angeles Times as vice president of marketing and communications. She is a frequent media contributor and was one of the hosts and creators of Pod is a Woman, recognized by TIME Magazine and Cosmopolitan as one of the best political podcasts of the 2020 election cycle.

“When COVID-19 struck in 2020, it became even more apparent that the world needs leaders who can navigate today’s interwoven challenges. During the pandemic we doubled down at our firm, hiring more people to work towards solving more problems. As we continue to expand, we will be there for partners who need sophisticated solutions for the most complex challenges," said Maska. “With our team growing at the most senior levels, we are well positioned to assist those who intend to lead the solutions for the next century.”

Global Situation Room®

The Global Situation Room®, Inc. is a full-service strategic communications firm helping brands, organizations and individuals with their most Complex Communications® challenges. Our areas of expertise include crisis management, thought leadership, and international campaigns. Through our work, we ensure our clients, including Fortune 100 companies, large philanthropies, and high-profile individuals, are able to survive amidst the regularity of today’s risks, drive the debate on key issues and navigate a wide range of global nuances. GSR is a fully integrated partner of the multinational public affairs consultancy Porter Novelli. For more information, visit www.globalsitroom.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###