Exavir Therapeutics Completes $4M Seed Financing from Key Investors

NEW YORK and OMAHA, Neb., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exavir Therapeutics, a company dedicated to transforming the lives of people living with or at risk of acquiring HIV, today announced that the company has closed on a $4M seed financing led by AlleyCorp with participation from Gilead Sciences.

“We are thrilled to have the support of AlleyCorp and Gilead Sciences, a pioneer and leader in antiviral drug development” said Alborz Yazdi, co-founder and President of Exavir. “With this financing, we are one step closer to our goal of bringing Exavir's broad portfolio of long-acting antivirals to communities around the world affected by some of the most challenging viruses.”

“We could not be more excited to support Alborz and the Exavir team,” said Brenton Fargnoli, M.D., Managing Partner of the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund. “HIV remains an important area of unmet need, and we are confident that long-acting treatment and prophylaxis options will be the future of HIV care and prevention.”

About Exavir Therapeutics, Inc.

Exavir Therapeutics is a preclinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to eliminating HIV and other viral infections with a broad modality-agnostic approach, beginning with long-acting antiviral therapeutics.

HIV is one of the world's most serious public health challenges. It is estimated that there are more than 37 million people living with HIV worldwide, and nearly 1.2 million people living with HIV in the United States alone. Over $30B is spent annually on antiretroviral HIV therapies worldwide.

