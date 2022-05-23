Clear Blue Technologies International to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, May 30, 2022, and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

TORONTO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of 2022 on Monday, May 30, 2022, after markets close. Clear Blue’s CEO, Miriam Tuerk, will host a conference call the following day on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y6NeIbuNRvqRYBhvO-lLOQ



Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

