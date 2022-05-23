TPI Composites, Inc. Appoints Ryan Miller as CFO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that it has appointed Ryan Miller as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 23, 2022.



In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Ryan will lead TPI’s finance, accounting and investor relations functions. Prior to joining TPI, Ryan served in various financial and investor relations roles at Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace from December 2002 to February 2022, most recently as the Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of the Avionics Division of Collins Aerospace, from November 2018 to February 2022. Ryan also worked for Deloitte & Touche LLP in public accounting in various audit roles. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. Ryan earned his Certified Public Accountant designation in the state of Iowa.

Bill Siwek, TPI’s CEO commented, “We are thrilled to have Ryan join the TPI executive team. Ryan’s broad-based financial and investor relations background with global manufacturing companies will help us continue to focus on operating our business efficiently in a challenging macro environment and position TPI for long term, profitable growth,”

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

Forward-Looking Statements

